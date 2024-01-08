Seven Stolen Puppies Returned One Puppy Still Sought

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announced seven of the eight puppies were turned in to a district station by a community member. The puppies have been safely returned to their owner. We are still seeking the public’s help with locating the last puppy.

On Saturday, January 6, 2024, at approximately 12:57 p.m., the victim left their vehicle running and unlocked in the 1700 block of U Street, Southeast. The suspect entered the vehicle and fled the scene with eight puppies inside. The vehicle and seven of the puppies have been recovered.

MPD would like to thank the community for their help with locating these puppies. The Seven puppies who were safely returned to a district station are pictured below:

The last missing puppy is described as a 5-week-old American Bull Dog who is dark in color with white markings. The puppy is pictured with their litter below:

Anyone who has any information about the location of this puppy or information about the suspect should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24002941