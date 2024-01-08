MACAU, January 8 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the overall residential property price index for September - November 2023 was 235.5, down by 1.8% over the previous period (August - October 2023). The indices for the Macao Peninsula (233.5) and Taipa & Coloane (243.3) dropped by 1.4% and 3.3% respectively.

The index for existing residential units (251.9) went down by 1.8% from the previous period; the indices for those in the Macao Peninsula (241.7) and Taipa & Coloane (292.3) dipped by 1.5% and 2.9% respectively. Analysed by age of building, the indices for residential units of buildings of 5 years old or less and for those between 11 and 20 years old decreased by 3.3% and 2.7% respectively. Meanwhile, the index for pre-sale residential units (288.8) dropped by 3.6%.

The indices for residential units with a usable floor area between 50 and 74.9 square metres and for those with 100 square metres and over decreased by 3.4% and 1.8% respectively.

In comparison with September - November 2022, the overall residential property price index fell by 5.7%, with the indices for the Macao Peninsula and Taipa & Coloane dropping by 6.7% and 1.9% respectively.