ASEAN delegates gain insights from Korea on social protection schemes

A group photo of workshop participants, Seoul, Republic of Korea, 27 November - 1 December, 2023. © KEIS

SEOUL (ILO news) - Government, worker and employer representatives from seven ASEAN countries travelled to the Republic of Korea recently to gain firsthand experience from Korean counterparts on the development and implementation of effective Employment Injury Insurance (EII) and Employment Insurance (EI) schemes.

A training workshop held in Seoul saw participants from Lao People’s Democratic Republic, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Viet Nam gain valuable insights into the best practices and lessons learned from Korea.

During the visit, Korean counterparts – the Korea Workers’ Compensation & Welfare Service (COMWEL) and the Korea Employment Information Service (KEIS) – shared their experiences, enriching participants' understanding and setting the stage for continued collaboration.

The workshop featured a diverse range of activities, including presentations, discussions with resource persons, case studies, group discussions, and field visits. Participants had the unique opportunity to explore the COMWEL platform center's extension of EII/EI coverage, the KEIS Seoul Employment Welfare+ Center, and the Rehab center. A highlight of the workshop was the collaborative effort by participants from each country to develop a country action plan and identify steps forward.

The importance of investing in data assets for data governance, security, and integrity was also underscored, drawing inspiration from the well-developed Korean system.

The ILO/Korea Training Workshop on Employment Injury Insurance (EII) and Employment Insurance (EI) took place in Seoul, Republic of Korea from 27 November to 1 December 2023 supported by the ILO/Korea Partnership Programme.