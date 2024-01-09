Truist & Comerica Bank Partners with Millionaire Mastermind Academy, a Nonprofit to Advance Minority Women Entrepreneurs

EmpowerHER Vision Board Summit, Presented by Millionaire Mastermind Academy, Group Photo

With a mission to end poverty through entrepreneurship, Dr. Velma Trayham continues to make economic strides.

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy and EmpowerHER are elevating women to realize their personal and professional dreams and goals, and we are setting the stage for a powerful and successful 2024” — Dr. Velma Trayham

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Advancing careers, education, and resources for a growing number of diverse women entrepreneurs, the Millionaire Mastermind Academy recently held successful EmpowerHER professional development sessions in Scottsdale on Dec. 16 and Atlanta on Dec. 18. The events were part of the academy’s Economic Empowerment Program and Technical Assistance lab for entrepreneurs and small business owners with a focus on advancing racial equity and economic opportunity. They also spotlighted six entrepreneurs, ages 12 to 17, who experienced a day of mentorship and connections to spark their early-stage business education.

EmpowerHER was sponsored by Comerica and Truist banks and featured business leaders, including Ashley Kelly, Senior Business Consultant at JPMorgan Chase, and Erin Floyd, Senior Vice President of Truist Bank.

“We are firmly committed to empowering women business owners in our communities, and these special events were designed to equip women entrepreneurs with the tools and confidence to make 2024 their most successful and outstanding year yet,” said Dr. Velma Trayham, founder of the Millionaire Mastermind Academy. “Economic empowerment and professional development can turn dreams into realities and struggling small businesses into community leaders.”

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy was created with a mission to end poverty through entrepreneurship and aims to help more than 100,000 women rise above poverty by 2030. It supports women of color across the United States with technical assistance, capital readiness support, and mentorship. The programs have helped over 8,000 minority women entrepreneurs in accessing corporate and government resources and contracting opportunities.

Women-owned businesses generate about $2.7 trillion annually and employ more than 12 million people, yet they were the hardest hit by the pandemic, particularly those owned by women of color. Despite their significant contributions to the economy and local communities, women-owned businesses continue to encounter challenges, including lack of access to resources, racism, gender bias, and more. To that end, the Millionaire Mastermind Academy advances business training, financial literacy education, and mentorship through a vast network of entrepreneurs.

“We are incredibly proud of our work in helping women overcome obstacles, find the strategic support they need to succeed, and rise from poverty to business success,” Dr. Trayham added. “The Millionaire Mastermind Academy and EmpowerHER are elevating women to realize their personal and professional dreams and goals, and we are setting the stage for a powerful and successful 2024.”

About Millionaire Mastermind Academy

The Millionaire Mastermind Academy is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with a mission to educate and support the growth of women-owned business enterprises, thereby strengthening the economic impact in their community. We have mentored over 8,000 women through technical assistance and economic empowerment programs. For more information, please visit https://millionairemastermindacademy.org/



