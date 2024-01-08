Submit Release
News Search

There were 180 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,566 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on P100 per signature petition for Charter change

PHILIPPINES, January 8 - Press Release
January 8, 2024

STATEMENT OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA ON P100 PER SIGNATURE PETITION FOR CHARTER CHANGE
4 January 2024

It is unethical and illegal to solicit signatures of constituents to petition for Charter change moves in exchange for P100, in the guise of supposed people's initiative. This practice clearly violates our laws and undermines the democratic process.

The people's initiative is a constitutional right that should be exercised freely and without coercion. Whoever is behind this sinister move to tinker with the 1987 Constitution should be investigated and prosecuted for engaging in such unlawful activity. The people's trust in the democratic process must be protected and preserved.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada on P100 per signature petition for Charter change

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more