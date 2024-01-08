PHILIPPINES, January 8 - Press Release

January 8, 2024 Senator Imee R. Marcos Statement Re: Alleged push for charter change Our Constitution is not for sale. We denounce those allegedly bribing districts, LGUs and potential signatories openly and shamelessly to agree to a people's initiative. Senador Imee R. Marcos Pahayag Ukol sa Paratang na Paninindigan sa Pagbabago ng Saligang Batas Ang ating Konstitusyon ay hindi ibinibenta. Kinukundena namin ang mga taong umano'y nagbibigay ng suhol sa mga distrito, LGUs, at potensyal na mga lagdaan na hayag at walang kahihiyang pumayag sa isang inisyatiba ng mamamayan.