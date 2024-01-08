Submit Release
News Search

There were 180 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,566 in the last 365 days.

Senator Imee R. Marcos Statement Re: Alleged push for charter change

PHILIPPINES, January 8 - Press Release
January 8, 2024

Senator Imee R. Marcos Statement Re: Alleged push for charter change

Our Constitution is not for sale. We denounce those allegedly bribing districts, LGUs and potential signatories openly and shamelessly to agree to a people's initiative.

Senador Imee R. Marcos Pahayag Ukol sa Paratang na Paninindigan sa Pagbabago ng Saligang Batas

Ang ating Konstitusyon ay hindi ibinibenta. Kinukundena namin ang mga taong umano'y nagbibigay ng suhol sa mga distrito, LGUs, at potensyal na mga lagdaan na hayag at walang kahihiyang pumayag sa isang inisyatiba ng mamamayan.

You just read:

Senator Imee R. Marcos Statement Re: Alleged push for charter change

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more