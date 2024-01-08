Hotel Representation Company, Red Elephant Reps, Embarks on a Promising 12th Year
Expanding Global Sales Presence, Welcoming New Hotels and Destination Management Companies, and Unveiling Exclusive Travel Experiences
Red Elephant Reps offers a fresh and dynamic approach to sales, marketing and PR with personalised business strategies for hotels and DMCs that maximize impact and minimize costs.”BANGKOK, THAILAND, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Red Elephant Reps celebrates its 12th anniversary, 2024 heralds a year of strategic growth for the renowned hotel and travel representation company. Demonstrating their commitment to enhancing global outreach, the company proudly announces the expansion of its global sales team with the appointment of a new sales representative in the dynamic UK and Ireland markets. This addition brings the total number of on-the-ground sales representatives to 15, strategically positioned across more than 20 markets worldwide, including the entirety of North and South America.
— Ian Paul Woods, CEO, Red Elephant Reps
The expansion aligns seamlessly with Red Elephant Reps' mission to fortify its burgeoning portfolio of luxury hotels and destination management companies. From 1st January 2024, the company has welcomed several distinguished additions to its unique collection, including Panhou Retreat and Whale Island Resort in Vietnam. These hidden gems prioritise responsible and sustainable travel, emphasising minimal environmental impact, cultural respect and support for local economies.
Panhou Retreat is a unique rustic escape nestled in the highlands of Ha Giang, Vietnam, home to majestic rice terraces that date back over 400 years. The area is recognised as a National Natural Heritage and is home to 12 branches of the Dzao people in Vietnam. On the serene, uninhabited island of Van Phong Bay, Whale Island Resort offers a low-key, intimate eco-resort experience, reconnecting guests with nature and the simplicity of life through fresh air, stunning views and outdoor activities on the land and sea.
Another notable contract for 2024 is with Wonders of Creation Tours & Safaris, a leading destination management company offering diverse activities, eco-tours, safaris and beach holidays across Africa. Grounded in the philosophy of protecting wildlife and its habitat while caring for the communities surrounding them, the company epitomises sustainable and responsible tourism.
Towards the end of last year, Red Elephant Reps also secured representation contracts with Ad Lib Bangkok and Ad Lib Khon Kaen in Thailand. These stylish and contemporary hotels provide an enticing opportunity to explore the fascinating, emerging region of Khon Kaen alongside the vibrant Thai capital, Bangkok.
Anticipating the future, Red Elephant Reps sets its sights on 2025 with the promotion of ‘Monuments of Asia’, an exclusive private jet tour scheduled from October 24 to November 9, 2024. This elevated travel experience encompasses Egypt, Jordan, Cambodia, Thailand, India, and Japan, offering luxury five-star accommodation, expert guides, unique experiences, and seamless VIP service.
About Red Elephant Reps:
With a global sales team of travel professionals and an extensive database of tour operators, travel agents and media contacts, Red Elephant Reps stands as a dynamic force, empowering its portfolio of hotels, destination management companies and travel-related products to elevate their business. Recognising the unique needs of each client, the company offers flexible and cost-effective representation options, solidifying its position as an industry leader dedicated to delivering lasting results for their clients in regional and global markets.
Ian Paul Woods
Red Elephant Reps
ian@redelephantreps.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Introducing Red Elephant Reps - A Different Approach To Representation