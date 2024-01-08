Neuralia TMS Unveils Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Treatment for Depression in Perth, WA
EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuralia TMS, a pioneering healthcare facility specialising in advanced mental health treatments, is proud to announce the introduction of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) as a non-invasive treatment option for individuals suffering from depression in Perth, Western Australia - neuraliatms.com.au/tms-therapy/for-depression/.
Transcranial magnetic stimulation has been a trusted therapy for over four decades, offering hope to those who have not found relief through traditional treatments such as medication or therapy. Neuralia TMS believes that this innovative approach to mental health could be a turning point for individuals battling depression.
Dr. Shanek Wick, Director of Neuralia TMS, highlights the significance of this development, stating, "The commitment to improving mental health care has driven us to introduce TMS therapy in Perth. Depression is a widespread and debilitating condition, and the team believes that TMS can be a valuable addition to the range of treatments available to those in need."
TMS works by delivering magnetic pulses to specific areas of the brain associated with mood regulation. This non-invasive procedure is performed in an outpatient setting and does not require anaesthesia or sedation. It offers a promising alternative for patients who have experienced limited success with traditional treatments.
Dr. Wick further explains, "TMS is a well-established treatment that targets the root cause of depression without the side effects often associated with medication. The focus is to provide accessible and effective options for those who have been searching for relief."
While Neuralia TMS aims to make TMS therapy accessible to a broader audience, they remain committed to the highest standards of patient care and safety. The facility is staffed with experienced medical professionals who will work closely with patients to determine the suitability of TMS as a treatment option.
"Patient safety is paramount to us," says Dr. Wick. "The team will conduct thorough assessments to ensure that TMS is the right choice for each individual. Team members are dedicated to providing personalised care and support throughout the treatment process."
Looking ahead, Neuralia TMS envisions a future where TMS therapy becomes an integral part of mental health treatment options in Western Australia. Dr. Wick expresses his optimism, saying, "The team sees TMS as a potential game-changer in the field of mental health. As the team continues to gather data and experience, the team hopes to expand access to this promising therapy and improve the lives of those affected by depression."
Neuralia TMS is now accepting appointments for TMS therapy in Perth. Individuals seeking more information or wishing to schedule an assessment can contact Neuralia TMS - TMS for depression at 08 6230 3996 or via email at info@neuraliatms.com.au.
Dr Shanek Wick
Neuralia TMS
+61 8 6230 3996
info@neuralia.com.au
