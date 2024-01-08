Hollywood Lands in China as Visual Effects Supervisor Duolin Ge gives an Enlightening Lecture at China Academy of Art

Duolin Ge Duolin Ge Duolin Ge

Experienced visual effects artist, ultra-modern technology used in Hollywood gave insights into AI, game changer in the present and future of film and TV

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is powerful; it is massive and indispensable in modern-day filmmaking. Artificial Intelligence- AI is inevitably the important component in the future of film industries, as discussed by the Visual Effects Compositing Supervisor, Mr. Duolin Ge, at a recent lecture at the China Academy of Art in Hangzhou, Zhejiang.

The lecture, which was named AI Awakening: The Present and Future of Hollywood Visual Effects, was covered by a leading Chinese site that documented the agenda of the lecture; readers can read about it at AI Awakening - The Present and Future of Hollywood Visual Effects on October 13. Lecture.

The students on campus were delighted to have the visual effect aficionado share his expertise and in-depth knowledge. They eagerly participated by asking intriguing questions. The exchange also fosters a positive atmosphere and opens up opportunities for future collaborations, allowing students to learn about the latest technology from the best in the field. Previously, some well-known names from all over Asia have been invited to deliver lectures at the China Academy of Art. The honorable list includes Kim Ki-duk, an award-winning South Korean film director and screenwriter, and the Majid Majidi, an Iranian filmmaker and producer. He was Nominated by Academy Awards for Best Foreign Film.

Mr. Ge has an impressive academic background. He has a Master's Degree in 3D Animation and Visual Effects and graduated from Academy of Art University. He also has extensive on-the-field experience working with some of the most famous names in Hollywood. It is clear why he was chosen to deliver the lecture. His journey is the soundest to learn from, and he did not hold back from being completely honest about the dos and don'ts for students wishing to pursue a career in Hollywood as a visual effects artist.

The China Academy of Art was extremely pleased to host Mr. Ge on campus, and the feelings were mutual. As a seasoned visual effects artist with many years of experience, he was also full of gratitude for the opportunity to inspire the future generation of Visual Effects. While sharing that cutting-edge technology has the power to turn the unimagined into reality, he emphasized that the quality of the technology's final product heavily relies on its user; hence, the ultimate determining factor of work quality is the humans who control it. Mr. Ge shared a well-balanced perspective, expressing his experiences in Hollywood, the formidable challenges he faced, and the sheer hard work and passion he brings every day, which have been imperative for his career growth.

Mr. Ge was on the team for the most popular movie on Netflix for 2023, as per the IMDb rating, Extraction 2. Among the most critically acclaimed works of the futuristic tech expert is Wandering Earth 2, in which he used special effects to make the character appear younger as per the requirements of the scenes. His other notable works include Geostorm, Isn't it Romantic. He also did a trailer project for the game King of Avalon, featuring Orlando Bloom, and has been part of the tech team for several Netflix series such as The Flash, Doom Patrol, Super Girl, and Titans.

'It is revolutionary. Using AI technology to combine film and television special effects technology to process data such as facial replacements and age changes of movie characters. My lecture at the university was primarily about introducing the industrialized production process of Hollywood's film and television visual effects. There is no place other than Hollywood to learn from; it's the pioneer. I discussed some award-winning projects and some of my work, especially my working experience on Wandering Earth 2, to explain how artificial intelligence was incorporated to make the actors look young as a prerequisite for their character. — Compositing Supervisor, Image AI Expert, Mr. Duolin Ge.

In the first part of the lecture, Teacher Ge shared some of his personal experiences. He reflected on his career path, pondering his journey from a visual effects compositor to a visual effects supervisor, which spanned nearly a decade. Starting as a newcomer, he progressed step by step, project by project, overcoming various challenges and solving numerous problems to eventually become a key player in various film and television Visual effects projects he participated in.

