January is a Contribution Month, FSS Encourages the Use of "Macao One Account" for Making Payment

MACAU, January 8 - January is the contribution month for the fourth quarter of 2023 for the Social Security System. Employers may use the “Macao One Account” to pay obligatory system contributions for employees whose employment situation has no change or whose employment information has been reported through the Electronic Filing System, as well as the employment fee for non-resident workers. Beneficiaries of the arbitrary system may also pay contributions through the “Macao One Account” within this month.

Within the contribution month, payers can use their individual accounts to log in to the “Macao One Account” mobile app or website, then select the payment service of the corresponding contribution system, and enter the Macao SAR Resident ID Card number or the Employer Registration Number (need to click on the payable payment advice). After confirming the details such as the amount, payers can make payments using a variety of electronic payment tools or credit cards, which are convenient and fast. There is no need to visit a service point or a bank in person.

Employers who have applied to use the Electronic Filing Service should pay attention to the filing deadline so that they can pay contributions, and the employment fee for non-resident workers through AutoPay or the “Macao One Account”. Employers who have no staff change during the quarter and have not applied for the use of Electronic Filing Service may also look up for the payment advice number and the amount payable for the relevant quarter, from the FSS’s online platform (https://eservice.fss.gov.mo/Employer/cpa/Index?culture=en), and then use the designated banks’ online banking to make the payment.

In addition to the “Macao One Account”, beneficiaries of the arbitrary system may also pay through electronic payment channels such as designated banks’ electronic channels and payment counters, JETCO network ATMs, self-service machines with the FSS’s contribution logo on them.

To save waiting time, residents can make an appointment in advance through the “Macao One Account” or get a ticket number online if they need to go to a Municipal Affairs Bureau’s Public Services Centre or Sub-Station, or a service point of the FSS for making payments. For more information, please visit the website of the FSS at www.fss.gov.mo, or call 2853 2850 during office hours for enquiries.