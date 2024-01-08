Celebrities Dazzled in Astonishing Platinum Jewelry Designs at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards
Statement Necklaces and Dramatic Earrings Were Popular Trends on the Red Carpet
Platinum is admired worldwide for its natural beauty, durability, and rarity.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2024 awards show season kicked off in high gear with Hollywood’s most notable celebrities opting for a stunning array of jewelry designs set in platinum at the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards. The luxurious and timeless metal is the perfect fit to complement couture dresses and custom suits.
Overall, there was a return to classic Hollywood glamour with sophisticated designs. The most prominent platinum jewelry trends tonight were statement necklaces as seen on America Ferrera, Reese Witherspoon, and Helen Mirren, and dramatic earrings as worn by Natalie Portman, Naomi Watts, and Andra Day.
“Platinum is admired worldwide for its natural beauty, durability, and rarity,” said Platinum Guild International CEO Huw Daniel. “It enhances the brilliance of diamonds and colored gemstones, while holding these special stones most securely, which makes it an ideal setting for celebrities to wear on the red carpet.”
Platinum Guild International is pleased to share that leading jewelry brands such as Harry Winston, Tiffany & Co., De Beers, Lorraine Schwartz, Fred Leighton, and Kwiat chose to style A-list celebrities in naturally white platinum.
The following stars wore these specific pieces of platinum jewelry to the Golden Globe Awards:
America Ferrera in jewelry by Harry Winston set in platinum
• Secret combination double row diamond necklace (approximately 29.52 carats), set in platinum
• Shinde diamond flower earrings (approximately 15.66 carats), set in platinum
• Sunflower diamond ring (approximately 2.34 carats), set in platinum
Reese Witherspoon in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. set in platinum
• Archives necklace (1997) with diamonds, set in platinum
• Earrings with diamonds (over 7 total carats) and diamonds, set in platinum
• Archives bracelet (1920–1935) with diamonds, set in platinum
• Tiffany Soleste® band ring with diamonds, set in platinum
Helen Mirren in jewelry by Harry Winston set in platinum
• Wreath diamond necklace (approximately 48.39 carats), set in platinum
• Cluster diamond earrings (approximately 16.04 carats), set in platinum
Natalie Portman in jewelry by De Beers set in platinum
• Lea diamond earrings (4.83 carats), set in platinum
• Classic round brilliant diamond eternity band (2.94 carats), set in platinum
Naomi Watts in jewelry by Harry Winston set in platinum
• Secret combination diamond hoop earrings (approximately 18.73 carats), set in platinum
• Pirouette diamond ring (approximately 2.82 carats), set in platinum
Andra Day in jewelry by Fred Leighton set in platinum
• 1960's diamond fan earrings, set in platinum
• Art Deco diamond bracelet, set in platinum
• c1910 old European cut diamond twin ring, set in platinum
Kylie Jenner in jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz set in platinum
• Pear-shaped diamond stud earrings (10 carats), set in platinum
• Pear-shaped diamond ring (15 carats), set in platinum
Taylor Swift in jewelry by De Beers with select pieces set in platinum
• Classic round brilliant diamond stud earrings, (2 carats), set in platinum
• OBS pear-shaped diamond ring (5.45 carats), set in platinum
• Classic Allegria diamond eternity band, (3.34 carats), set in platinum
• Classic Allegria diamond eternity band (3.70 carats), set in platinum
Margot Robbie in jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz with select pieces set in platinum
• Diamond stud earrings (30 carats), set in platinum
Brie Larson in jewelry by Kwiat and Fred Leighton with select pieces set in platinum
• Kwiat Ashoka diamond riviere (approximately 38 carats of Ashoka diamonds), set in platinum
• Kwiat Round brilliant cut diamond stud earrings (3 carats each), set in platinum
Florence Pugh in jewelry by Tiffany & Co. with select pieces set in platinum
• Ring with a diamond (over 6 carats) and diamonds, set in platinum
• Earrings with fancy intense yellow diamonds (over 2 total carats) and white diamonds, set in platinum and gold
• Ring with a fancy intense yellow diamond (over 4 carats) and white diamonds, set in platinum and 18k yellow gold
About Platinum Jewelry
Platinum is the ideal choice for red carpet jewelry because it holds diamonds and precious gemstones more securely than any other metal. It is not only the highest quality metal, but its density makes it one of the most durable and enduring precious metals. Platinum is also naturally white, unlike white gold, which means it will not cast any tint onto a diamond or gemstone, allowing the stone's genuine color to sparkle brightly.
