Newark Brilliance Shines: Students Dominate Finalist Roster in Belford V. Lawson Oratorical Contest
Alpha Alpha Lambda Scholarship and Educational Foundation unveils finalists for 26th Annual Competition on January 13th
These young men have demonstrated exceptional dedication and eloquence, showcasing their ability to articulate their perspectives on contemporary global issues”NEWARK, NJ, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Alpha Alpha Lambda Scholarship and Educational Foundation proudly unveils the finalists for the 26th Annual Belford V. Lawson Oratorical Competition, honoring the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
— Dr. Brian D. Agnew
These outstanding young men, representing 7th and 8th grade male students from Greater Essex County schools, have risen to the top through their remarkable oratory skills and insightful reflections on the theme, Dr. King's Perspectives on the World Today.
This year’s finalists are:
Quadri Adewale - 13th Avenue Elementary School (Newark, NJ)
Alexander Almonte - Louise A. Spencer School (Newark, NJ)
Donaldy Ancona - Louise A. Spencer School (Newark, NJ)
Usmane Bah - Louise A. Spencer School (Newark, NJ)
Frederick Parrott - Aquinas Academy (Livingston, NJ)
Johan Rosario - Louise A. Spencer School (Newark, NJ)
Alexander Santos - Science Park High School (Newark, NJ)
“These young men have demonstrated exceptional dedication and eloquence, showcasing their ability to articulate their perspectives on contemporary global issues”, noted Dr. Brian D. Agnew, Co-Chair. “The finalists, selected from a pool of talented individuals, will compete for scholarships and a range of educational prizes”, continued Agnew.
The final round of the oratorical competition, sponsored by LAZ Parking and American Express is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at Seton Hall University - Bethany Hall, South Orange, NJ.
Championing education and leadership, the Foundation, in collaboration with the Alpha Alpha Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., has provided a platform for young men in Essex County to develop critical communication skills for over 26 years.
The oratorical competition is a crucial avenue for these Essex County-based young men to voice their thoughts on contemporary global issues. It provides an opportunity to honor Dr. King's legacy by sharing their insights, understanding, and visions for a more equitable and harmonious world.
For further details or inquiries, including ticket purchases, please contact us via email at mlk@theaalfoundation.org or visit our official website at www.theaalfoundation.org/mlk.
About Alpha Alpha Lambda Scholarship and Educational Fund, Inc.
The foundation was founded in 1986 by members of the Alpha Alpha Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., who recognized the need to support African-American youth across the Greater Essex County community. The Mission of the Alpha Alpha Lambda Scholarship and Educational Foundation is to encourage, enlighten and advance the educational opportunities for minority males in Essex County, NJ. Additional information can be found by visiting www.theaalfoundation.org.
About Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc.
The Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, MD, was founded on December 4, 1906, at Cornell University in Ithaca, NY. The Fraternity has long stood at the forefront of the African-American community’s fight for civil rights through Alpha men such as Martin Luther King, Jr., Adam Clayton Powell, Thurgood Marshall, Paul Robeson, Andrew Young, Edward Brooke and Cornel West. The fraternity, through its more than 720 college and Alumni chapters and general-organization members, serves communities in the United States, Africa, Europe, Asia and the Caribbean.
Paul Bromley
Alpha Alpha Lambda Scholarship and Educational Fund, Inc.
mlk@theaalfoundation.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook