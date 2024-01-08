Lower Mainland commuters urged to use caution Monday

CANADA, January 8 - Lower Mainland drivers are warned that wintery conditions could create challenging driving conditions for the Monday morning commute.

Environment Canada is advising snow may reach sea-level along the coastal sections of the south, starting after midnight tonight. The snow is forecast to change to rain by Monday afternoon.

On the Port Mann Bridge, the eastbound HOV lane will be closed for winter operations from midnight to 2 p.m. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and its maintenance contractors will monitor conditions to determine if the westbound HOV closure is needed.

The ministry will further be monitoring conditions on the Alex Fraser Bridge and may close lanes as conditions warrant. Crews will be out in full force to plow, sand and salt roads as needed, with heavy wrecker tow trucks also ready as needed.

Drivers are reminded to use caution, avoid travel in poor weather conditions, prepare for delays and longer commutes, and ensure their vehicles are properly equipped with winter tires.

Drivers can help maintenance crews by providing space for them on highways and moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This will allow crews to improve road conditions and reduce hazards for drivers.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, travelers should continue to monitor the forecast and visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/