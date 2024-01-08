Submit Release
News Search

There were 123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,514 in the last 365 days.

Lower Mainland commuters urged to use caution Monday

CANADA, January 8 - Lower Mainland drivers are warned that wintery conditions could create challenging driving conditions for the Monday morning commute.

Environment Canada is advising snow may reach sea-level along the coastal sections of the south, starting after midnight tonight. The snow is forecast to change to rain by Monday afternoon.

On the Port Mann Bridge, the eastbound HOV lane will be closed for winter operations from midnight to 2 p.m. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure and its maintenance contractors will monitor conditions to determine if the westbound HOV closure is needed.

The ministry will further be monitoring conditions on the Alex Fraser Bridge and may close lanes as conditions warrant. Crews will be out in full force to plow, sand and salt roads as needed, with heavy wrecker tow trucks also ready as needed.

Drivers are reminded to use caution, avoid travel in poor weather conditions, prepare for delays and longer commutes, and ensure their vehicles are properly equipped with winter tires.

Drivers can help maintenance crews by providing space for them on highways and moving over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. This will allow crews to improve road conditions and reduce hazards for drivers.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, travelers should continue to monitor the forecast and visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/

You just read:

Lower Mainland commuters urged to use caution Monday

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more