Flash News: OKX to List Solana-Based Jito (JTO) and Bonk (BONK) Tokens on its Spot Market

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 8, 2024.



OKX to List Solana-Based Jito (JTO) and Bonk (BONK) Tokens on its Spot Market

OKX today announced that it will list Jito (JTO), the token that fuels the Jito liquid staking protocol, and Bonk (BONK), a Solana-based meme coin, on its spot market today at 06:00 (UTC). The new JTO/USDT and BONK/USDT spot pairs will enable OKX users to trade JTO and BONK against USDT. Deposits for JTO and BONK were enabled on OKX earlier today at 02:00 (UTC), while withdrawals will be enabled at 10:00 (UTC) on January 9.



Jito is a liquid staking protocol on the Solana network. The protocol enables users to stake SOL tokens and receive Jito Staked SOL (JitoSOL) tokens in return.



BONK is a meme coin built on the Solana blockchain, offering a unique approach to expressing humor and social commentary through cryptocurrency.



