Tulagi police investigate sudden death of a male person in Central Province

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) are investigating a sudden death incident of a male person believed to be in his 30s.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Central Province, Superintendent David Soakai said the incident happened on 6 January 2024 at Tulagi shipyard in the afternoon when the workers tried to pull up a badge at the shipyard.

PPC Soakai said it was alleged that the deceased dived under the badge with a rope from one side of the badge to the other side of the badge but did not reach the other side.

Superintendent Soakai said all the other workers waited but he did not come out the other side. They dive and look for him and find him under the badge on the sea floor.

Mr. Soakai said they get him out and try to give him all the help they can until they get to the hospital and he is pronounced dead.

My condolence to the family of the deceased for the loss of their loved one said Mr. Soakai.

