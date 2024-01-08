Western Province police arrests 45 suspects during Christmas and New Year operation

Officers of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) in Western Province have arrested a total of 45 suspects during the Christmas and New Years’ operation.

Provincial Police Commander (PPC) Western Province, Chief Superintendent Mathias Lenialu says, “Arrests were done from 23 December 2023 to 5 January 2024 at different police stations in Western province.”

PPC Lenialu says, “The highest arrests were made by Seghe Police Station with a total of sixteen arrests while Kulitanai Police Station with a total of twelve arrests and Gizo Police Station with eight arrests. Munda Police Station seven arrests, Noro one and Parakasi one.”

Chief Superintendent Lenialu says, “Most of the cases were petty crimes and only one is an attempted murder case which is still pending investigation and the suspect yet to be arrested. All suspects were dealt with and will appear before court on a later date.”

“I appeal to those suspects still at large to avail yourself to the police and communities must work together with the police to surrender a few suspects that are yet to be arrested,” says Mr. Lenialu.

