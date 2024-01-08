Submit Release
News Search

There were 120 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 439,511 in the last 365 days.

Statement of sen. win gatchalian on the signing of Ease of Paying Taxes Act

PHILIPPINES, January 8 - Press Release
January 8, 2024

STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE SIGNING OF EASE OF PAYING TAXES ACT

The signing of the Ease of Paying Taxes Act stands as a resounding testament to our unwavering commitment to progressive governance. This landmark legislation epitomizes our steadfast dedication to delivering tangible benefits to each Filipino taxpayer, fostering transparency in our processes and boosting economic development.

The law is designed to simplify tax processes, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and enhance overall taxpayer experience. The provisions stipulated in the law aim to encourage compliance, create a more business-friendly environment, and mandate the BIR to institutionalize the use of digitalization in filing and payment, registration, change of registration, and other essential processes.

Kinikilala natin ang suporta ng lahat ng stakeholders na nagbigay ng mahahalagang kaalaman sa buong proseso ng pagbalangkas ng batas. Ipinapakita lang ang ating kolektibong responsibilidad sa patuloy na pagpapahusay at pag-aayos sa sistema ng pagbubuwis sa bansa para sa kapakanan ng mga Pilipino.

You just read:

Statement of sen. win gatchalian on the signing of Ease of Paying Taxes Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more