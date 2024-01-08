STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE SIGNING OF EASE OF PAYING TAXES ACT

The signing of the Ease of Paying Taxes Act stands as a resounding testament to our unwavering commitment to progressive governance. This landmark legislation epitomizes our steadfast dedication to delivering tangible benefits to each Filipino taxpayer, fostering transparency in our processes and boosting economic development.

The law is designed to simplify tax processes, reduce bureaucratic hurdles, and enhance overall taxpayer experience. The provisions stipulated in the law aim to encourage compliance, create a more business-friendly environment, and mandate the BIR to institutionalize the use of digitalization in filing and payment, registration, change of registration, and other essential processes.

Kinikilala natin ang suporta ng lahat ng stakeholders na nagbigay ng mahahalagang kaalaman sa buong proseso ng pagbalangkas ng batas. Ipinapakita lang ang ating kolektibong responsibilidad sa patuloy na pagpapahusay at pag-aayos sa sistema ng pagbubuwis sa bansa para sa kapakanan ng mga Pilipino.