Paris Films Independent Production Company Secures Private Equity for Film Funding

Distinguished independent film, television, and digital production company, proudly announces the successful acquisition of private equity for film financing.

We are actively seeking films that align with our brand and values.”
— Paris Jones, CEO Founder Paris Films

SOUTHFIELD, MI, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paris Films, a distinguished independent film, television, and digital production company, proudly announces the successful acquisition of private equity for film financing. Established in 2013 by founders Paris Jones and Andre Ray, the company is dedicated to crafting unique, exquisite, and meaningful projects with a primary focus on powerful character-driven stories.

"The collaboration between Paris Films with the private equity firm fills us with immense excitement.” Jones enthusiastically expressed, “We are actively seeking films that align with our brand and values. We are particularly interested in projects that embody creativity, authenticity, and a strong sense of storytelling. Our brand voices, exploring diverse unique perspectives, and delivering thought-provoking content to our audience. We are open to various gend is focused on promoting res, as long as the film resonates and contributes to inspiring and entertaining viewers."

The recent accomplishments include securing independent financing from private equity and achieving notable milestones with their latest productions:

The Past Comes Knocking
Premiering on Lifetime Network on January 18, 2024

Housekeeper starring Denise Richards
Sold to Tubi as a Tubi Original
A young housekeeper accepts a promising position at the home of a wealthy family, only to realize that someone may hiding a deadly secret. Not knowing who to trust, she must solve the mystery while avoiding impending deadly consequences.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gf1HyFss1Vw&t=2s

The Mail Lady
Recognized as a top film on Tubi
Family man Derek's idyllic suburban life is put in jeopardy when the seductive new mail lady becomes dangerously obsessed with him.

With a rich history dating back to its foundation in 2013, Paris Films looks forward to building on its success and is actively assembling its 2024-2025 slate. The company, guided by the vision of Paris Jones and Andre Ray, is keenly seeking films that align with its distinctive brand.

For media inquiries, please contact:
info@paris-films.com

About Paris Films: Paris Films, founded by Paris Jones and Andre Ray in 2013, is a leading independent production company dedicated to creating exceptional film, television, and digital content. Renowned for its commitment to powerful character-driven stories, Paris Films continues to captivate audiences with unique and meaningful projects.

