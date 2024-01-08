Submit Release
News Search

There were 751 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,111 in the last 365 days.

See Corning Gorilla Glass’s Latest Vehicle Lightweighting Solution using Eastman’s Rigid Acoustic Interlayer at #CES2024

Saflex™ Evoca Rigid Acoustic PVB adds more stiffness, without adding weight

CORNING, NEW YORK , USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jan 7, 2024 (Corning, NY) – Corning (GLW) is introducing the most viable method to date for reducing vehicle mass and enabling frameless door glazing through the use of Corning® Gorilla Glass in thin asymmetric automotive glass. This new design leverages Saflex™ Evoca Rigid Acoustic PVB from Eastman (EMN) and will be displayed in Corning’s booth during CES 2024.
Moveable door glazing presents a particular challenge for wind noise in vehicles, especially Electric Vehicles. Ensuring an acceptable cabin acoustic environment, crucial for passenger comfort and voice recognition functionality, necessitates lamination with acoustic layers. However, this typically results in a compromise to stiffness in traditional symmetrical laminate designs. Lamination with Saflex™ Evoca Rigid Acoustic PVB provides supplemental stiffness and enhances the Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) performance. Additionally, incorporating Corning’s asymmetric glazing design using ultrathin Gorilla Glass as the inner ply, successfully addresses this challenge by providing around 55% more stiffness without adding weight.
“Fundamentally, moveable door glazing applications present a significant design challenge between acoustics, stiffness, and weight. The PVB interlayer plays an increasingly important role in improving this type of trade-off and offering significantly more design flexibility to both the OEM and glass suppliers. With our advancements in acoustics and other areas, Eastman is excited to work with glass innovation leaders like Corning to enable the next generation of electric vehicles and glazing design” said Dan Hodder, Segment Manager for Automotive Acoustic, Solar, and Color Interlayers at Eastman.
For more information on this, and Corning’s other life-changing innovations, contact Corning directly to schedule a private meeting at CES 2024

CES 2024 – Jan 9-12
LVCC, West Hall - 3340
Media contacts: Jake Pagragan, pagraganj@corning.com
Janet Ryan for Eastman: 314-614-7408 janet@ryan-pr.com

Janet Ryan
Ryan Public Relations
+1 314-614-7408
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

See Corning Gorilla Glass’s Latest Vehicle Lightweighting Solution using Eastman’s Rigid Acoustic Interlayer at #CES2024

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more