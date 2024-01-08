See Corning Gorilla Glass’s Latest Vehicle Lightweighting Solution using Eastman’s Rigid Acoustic Interlayer at #CES2024
Saflex™ Evoca Rigid Acoustic PVB adds more stiffness, without adding weightCORNING, NEW YORK , USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jan 7, 2024 (Corning, NY) – Corning (GLW) is introducing the most viable method to date for reducing vehicle mass and enabling frameless door glazing through the use of Corning® Gorilla Glass in thin asymmetric automotive glass. This new design leverages Saflex™ Evoca Rigid Acoustic PVB from Eastman (EMN) and will be displayed in Corning’s booth during CES 2024.
Moveable door glazing presents a particular challenge for wind noise in vehicles, especially Electric Vehicles. Ensuring an acceptable cabin acoustic environment, crucial for passenger comfort and voice recognition functionality, necessitates lamination with acoustic layers. However, this typically results in a compromise to stiffness in traditional symmetrical laminate designs. Lamination with Saflex™ Evoca Rigid Acoustic PVB provides supplemental stiffness and enhances the Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) performance. Additionally, incorporating Corning’s asymmetric glazing design using ultrathin Gorilla Glass as the inner ply, successfully addresses this challenge by providing around 55% more stiffness without adding weight.
“Fundamentally, moveable door glazing applications present a significant design challenge between acoustics, stiffness, and weight. The PVB interlayer plays an increasingly important role in improving this type of trade-off and offering significantly more design flexibility to both the OEM and glass suppliers. With our advancements in acoustics and other areas, Eastman is excited to work with glass innovation leaders like Corning to enable the next generation of electric vehicles and glazing design” said Dan Hodder, Segment Manager for Automotive Acoustic, Solar, and Color Interlayers at Eastman.
For more information on this, and Corning’s other life-changing innovations, contact Corning directly to schedule a private meeting at CES 2024
CES 2024 – Jan 9-12
LVCC, West Hall - 3340
