SCCG Management Announces Strategic Partnership with Baum Games for Distribution of Advanced Gaming Systems.

SCCG, a leading global advisory firm in the gambling industry, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Baum Games, a pioneer in the gambling sector.

We are excited to join forces with Baum Games. Their commitment to social responsibility, reliability, and transparency aligns perfectly with our values.” — Stephen Crystal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, a leading global advisory firm in the gambling industry, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Baum Games, a pioneer in the gambling sector. This collaboration unites SCCG’s extensive expertise and a client partner ecosystem featuring over 100 top-tier products and solutions with Baum Games' innovative gaming management systems and extensive experience in the gambling market.

Baum Games, renowned for its significant presence in the gambling industry, boasts over 30 years of experience, a presence in 8 countries, and an impressive portfolio of over 50 games. Their deep-rooted experience in both Romanian and international markets has led to the development of a highly efficient multigame system and a robust casino management system. Their offerings include advanced authority reporting, loyalty programs, accounting, customer rewarding, jackpots, and E-wallet services.

Stephen Crystal, Founder & CEO of SCCG Management, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are excited to join forces with Baum Games. Their commitment to social responsibility, reliability, and transparency aligns perfectly with our values. Baum's ongoing innovations in the gambling sector, including their advancements in sports betting and cutting-edge applications, complement our strategic vision. Together, we aim to drive forward the future of the gambling industry.”

Ramon Manu, Project Manager of Baum Games, stated, "We're elated to announce our partnership with SCCG Management, marking a pivotal moment for Baum Games within the gambling industry. SCCG Management's distinguished expertise and strategic acumen in the gaming sector perfectly complement our innovative offerings. This collaboration signifies more than a mere alliance; it embodies a fusion of expertise aimed at propelling our solutions to new heights and markets."

Baum Games stands out for its commitment to social responsibility, having been a key initiator of the Responsible Gaming Program. Their emphasis on full transparency and high-quality services across all areas reflects their dedication to excellence.

This strategic partnership is set to leverage the strengths of both companies, combining SCCG’s global advisory expertise with Baum’s innovative gaming solutions. Together, they plan to expand their reach and set new standards in the gambling industry.

ABOUT BAUM GAMES

Baum Games, with over three decades of expertise in the gambling industry and a presence in eight countries, is renowned for its innovative approach to gaming. Boasting a diverse portfolio of over 50 engaging games, the company excels in developing advanced multigame and management systems, including features like authority reporting, loyalty programs, and E-wallet services. Committed to social responsibility and transparency, Baum Games not only offers top-quality gaming experiences but also actively supports initiatives like the Responsible Gaming Program, embodying reliability and ethical practices in the global gambling sector.

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global-scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com/

CONTACT