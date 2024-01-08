Dr. Michael Greger to Speak at Lifestyle Medicine Event
Nutrition expert to discuss “How Not to Age” at Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute webinarROCHESTER, NY, USA, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) will host a lecture by the engaging and renowned plant-based expert Michael Greger, MD on Friday, January 26 at 8 PM Eastern Time by Zoom. Dr. Greger is the best-selling author of "How Not to Die" and "How Not to Diet," and the creator of the NutritionFacts website, where he posts daily videos on the connection between dietary choices and health. People all over the world look to Dr. Greger for nutritional advice, and this lecture will give them a chance to hear him talk about his newest book, "How Not to Age," and to have their questions answered.
This talk is the first in RLMI’s Lifestyle as Medicine Lecture Series for 2024. A recording of the Zoom webinar will later be posted on RLMI’s YouTube channel.
ABOUT MICHAEL GREGER, MD
Michael Greger, MD is a physician, New York Times bestselling author, and internationally recognized speaker on nutrition, food safety, and public health issues. Dr. Greger is the founder, president, and research director at NutritionFacts.Org. A founding member and Fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, he was honored with the ACLM Lifestyle Medicine Trailblazer Award in 2017. Dr. Greger is a graduate of the Cornell University School of Agriculture and Tufts University School of Medicine.
Dr. Greger’s books "How Not to Die," "The How Not to Die Cookbook," and "How Not to Diet" became instant New York Times best sellers. His other books include the "The How Not to Diet Cookbook" and "How to Survive a Pandemic," as well as "How Not to Age," released in December 2023. All proceeds Dr. Greger receives from his books, DVDs, and speaking engagements are donated to charity.
ABOUT THE LIFESTYLE AS MEDICINE LECTURE SERIES
Since 2016, Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute has been bringing experts in Lifestyle Medicine and plant-based diet to the general public with this lecture series. Luminaries who have given this program either in person or by Zoom include Neal Barnard, MD; T. Colin Campbell, PhD; Caldwell Esselstyn, Jr., MD; Michael Klaper, MD; and John McDougall, MD. Attending one of these lectures can be the gateway to a new, healthier lifestyle.
In order to reach as many people as possible, RLMI provides attendance for free with optional donation.
ABOUT ROCHESTER LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), led by Dr. Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to establishing Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation for healthy people, a healthy planet, and a sustainable healthcare system. RLMI offers the 15-Day Whole-Food Plant-Based Jumpstart and the 10-week Lift Project, both certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, as well as an alumni program, individualized coaching services, the Lifestyle as Medicine lecture series, the Lifestyle as Medicine for the Planet series, and continuing education programs for medical professionals.
Visit https://rochesterlifestylemedicine.org/ for more information and follow RLMI on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram @roclifemed.
