First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on occasion of Christmas

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has congratulated the Orthodox Christian community of the country on the occasion of Christmas.
In a post on her official Instagram page, Mehriban Aliyeva said: “I sincerely congratulate the Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Christmas, and wish all our fellow citizens robust health and happiness!”
