Ilham Aliyev accepted credentials of incoming ambassador of Luxembourg to Azerbaijan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has accepted credentials of newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg Alain de Muyser.

The ambassador presented his credentials to President İlham Aliyev.

The head of state had a conversation with the ambassador.

Ambassador Alain de Muyser hailed the fact that he is the first accredited ambassador of Luxembourg in Azerbaijan. He emphasized that his appointment and activities as an ambassador would contribute to the development of political and economic relations between the two countries and foster increased contacts between the two peoples.

President Ilham Aliyev welcomed the accreditation of the ambassador of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg in Azerbaijan as a positive indicator of bilateral relations. The President underscored the importance of the Azerbaijan-Luxembourg relations in terms of cooperation within the European Union. President Ilham Aliyev emphasized the necessity of stepping up efforts to further cultivate cooperation. Expressing hope that Ambassador Alain de Muyser's activities will contribute to expanding relations, President Ilham Aliyev wished him success in his endeavors.

The conversation touched upon the importance of mutual information exchange and the need to increase economic ties between the two countries.

Ambassador Alain de Muyser congratulated President Ilham Aliyev for securing the hosting of the COP29 in Azerbaijan.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the congratulations.

The ambassador underlined Luxembourg's rich experience in transitioning to green energy as well as high and space technologies, highlighting great opportunities for cooperation in this field. He also touched upon Azerbaijan’s successful collaboration with Cargolux, Luxembourg's primary cargo airline.

Discussions were also concerned with potential cooperation in various fields, including banking, finance, transportation, and others.