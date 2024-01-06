Updated* Suspect Sought in Armed Robberies of Businesses

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District are seeking a suspect who robbed two business at gunpoint in the Second District.

On Thursday, January 4, 2024, at approximately 3:03 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 3000 Block of Q Street, Northwest and approached an employee. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded money from the cash register. The suspect did not receive any money because the establishment is cashless. The suspect took property from the store and fled the scene. CCN: 24001955

On Friday, January 5, 2024, at approximately 5:00 p.m., the suspect entered a business in the 2400 Block of 37th Street, Northwest and approached an employee. The suspect brandished a handgun and took money from the cash register. The suspect also took property from the store as he fled the scene. CCN: 24002545

The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the video and photos below:

https://youtu.be/SsLAzteYyAE

Anyone who can identify this suspect or has any information about these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.