Flash News: OKX to Adjust the Minimum Trade Amount for Certain Spot Pairs

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for January 7, 2024.

OKX to Adjust the Minimum Trade Amount for Certain Spot Pairs

OKX today announced that it will be adjusting the minimum trade amount for certain spot trading pairs (listed in this site announcement). The adjustment is aimed at increasing market liquidity and enhancing the overall trading experience for users.

The changes will be implemented on January 11, 2024, between 6:00 and 8:00 (UTC). The adjustments will apply to both spot and margin markets if the trading pair is available for both.

The specific adjustments to the minimum trade amounts are indicated in this site announcement.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

