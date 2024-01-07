Navia Robotics Propels Hospital Hygiene with Cutting-Edge Cleaning Robots
Navia Robotics, a trailblazer in autonomous technology, proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary cleaning robots tailored for hospitals.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Navia Robotics, a trailblazer in autonomous technology, proudly announces the launch of its revolutionary cleaning robots tailored for hospitals. The Scrubber 60, an advanced autonomous floor scrubber, promises to elevate cleanliness standards in healthcare environments, ensuring impeccably clean and sanitary floors, all the while reducing costs and overhead for facility maintenance.
Enhancing Hospital Hygiene with Navia Robotics
As hospitals prioritize the highest standards of hygiene, Navia Robotics presents the Scrubber 60, a state-of-the-art floor scrubbing robot designed to address the unique challenges of hospital environments. This innovative solution brings forth a range of benefits aimed at transforming the way healthcare facilities approach floor maintenance. The advanced 3D LIDAR sensor system is the first of its kind in its class to accurately clean a given floor plan without having to worry about avoiding obstacles, such as people and equipment in its path.
Key Features and Advantages:
Superior Cleaning Performance: The Navia Robotics Scrubber 60 is equipped with advanced sensors and cleaning mechanisms that guarantee comprehensive sanitation of hospital floors. Combined with cleaning agents, it effectively eliminates pathogens, bacteria, and viruses, contributing to a safer and healthier environment for patients, staff, and visitors.
Quiet Operation: Scrubber 60 features an operating noise level as low as 60 decibels, lower than comparable machines in its class. The scrubber can be operated day or night without worries of it being a nuisance to guests, patients and hospital staff.
Autonomous Precision: Operating autonomously, the Scrubber 60 navigates hospital floors with precision, ensuring consistent and thorough cleaning. This autonomy not only lightens the workload for cleaning staff but also allows for more frequent and efficient cleaning routines. The sensor suite allows the robot to get right up to the wall to ensure all exposed surfaces can be cleaned, a level of cleaning that's unmatched by personnel.
Continuous Availability: Capable of operating 24/7, the Navia Scrubber 60 provides continuous floor maintenance without disrupting hospital operations. This is particularly advantageous in high-traffic areas, contributing to a consistently clean and welcoming environment. With the optional workstation, the Scrubber 60 can autonomously drain waste water, fill up on clean water and recharge all without human intervention. The labor savings from various deployments averages 80% without the workstation and rises to 97% with the workstation.
Customizable Cleaning Programs: Hospitals can customize cleaning schedules with the Scrubber 60 to meet specific requirements. The robot's versatility allows for tailored cleaning programs, ensuring optimal performance in various areas of the healthcare facility. The robot can be scheduled to clean specific areas at specific times and higher traffic areas can be programmed for multiple passes to ensure cleanliness standards are met.
Efficiency and Cost-Effectiveness: By automating routine floor cleaning tasks, the Scrubber 60 enhances efficiency and reduces operational costs. Cleaning staff can redirect their efforts towards more specialized tasks, such as high contact surfaces, promoting overall resource optimization. Floors are cleaner, door knobs and hand rails are cleaner, there are no compromises with the deployment of cleaning robots for any facility.
“We are seeing greater demand for cordless battery powered solutions,” says David Park, product solutions manager at Navia Robotics. “They eliminate the risk to tripping over power cords and can reach places that are difficult to get to with corded equipment. There's also a greater concern from facilities regarding noise, they want machines that can clean quietly anytime, anywhere without causing a distraction.”
Testimonials:
"Navia Robotics has revolutionized our approach to maintaining a sterile environment. The Navia Robotics Scrubber 60 has proven to be a game-changer in upholding our commitment to patient safety and hygiene." - Facilities Director - Boston Children's Hospital
With California's SB 525 expected to raise minimum wage for all healthcare workers, including janitorial and housekeeping staff, to $25 an hour for some hospitals, there's a renewed urgency for hospitals and health care companies to reduce costs while maintaining cleanliness standards. Cleaning robots are rising up to the occasion to become the solution to meet and exceed those goals; by both reducing floor cleaning costs, but also ensuring existing workers can allocate their time to better address high contact surfaces that human workers excel at. Facilities that have deployed robots have reported reduced injuries from staff involved with floor cleaning and in general, a better work environment.
