Hartford Police Department and VSP Royalton / Hoax bomb threats

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 24B2000087

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Miller

STATION: VSP Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: Beginning at approximately 12:55 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024

INCIDENT LOCATION: Multiple locations in White River Junction, Vermont, and West Lebanon, New Hampshire

VIOLATION: Hoax bomb threats

ACCUSED: Under investigation

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Hartford Police Department, with assistance from the Vermont State Police, is investigating multiple hoax bomb threats that were received by email on Saturday afternoon and evening, Jan. 6, 2024. The hoax threats targeted the Barrette Center for the Arts / Northern Stage and Planned Parenthood in White River Junction, and the Target store in West Lebanon, New Hampshire. In addition, the homes of four private individuals were named in the threats. The emails, which were sent to members of the news media and some of the threatened locations, stated bombs were in place and would be detonated shortly.

Police responded and determined there were no explosive devices or any other active threats at these locations.

The Hartford Police Department is the primary investigative agency on this matter, with assistance as needed from the other law-enforcement agencies including the Vermont State Police. Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation should contact Hartford police at 802-295-9425, or the Vermont State Police barracks in Royalton at 802-234-9933. Anonymous tips also can be provided via VSP’s website at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is available at this time.

- 30 -