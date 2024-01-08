From Business to Bliss: Founder of Pet Travel Company Ties the Knot in Italian Wedding Celebration
In a celebration that can only be described as a fairy tale come to life, Lia Cunningham and Neo Martinez united in matrimony amidst the picturesque backdrop of Tuscany, Italy. The couple, whose love story began in the bustling city of Los Angeles, brought together their respective backgrounds and careers to create a wedding that was nothing short of breathtaking.
Lia, hailing from Youngstown, Ohio, is the founder of Kleo, a pet travel company with a mission to make air travel more accessible for large breed dogs. Her innovative spirit has always shone brightly, as evidenced by her previous work on a virtual dressing room product. It was during this venture that she crossed paths with Neo Martinez, a United States Marine Corps veteran, USC dual-master, and respected management consultant at Deloitte, originally from Ontario, California. The couple's serendipitous meeting, orchestrated by a mutual friend, led to a partnership in both love and business.
Their love story took a heartwarming turn in June 2023 when Neo proposed to Lia on the shores of Long Beach. The proposal was witnessed by Neo's son Ayden, aged 12, and Lia's beloved Neapolitan Mastiff, Bambina, who sported a charming bandanna that read, "Will You Marry Me?". Neo proposed with a stunning toi et moi diamond ring—a symbol of their unique connection. Their dream wedding was held just five short months later.
On November 17, 2023, at the historic Cortona Cathedral in Arezzo, Italy, Lia and Neo exchanged vows in front of an intimate gathering of 20 of their closest friends and family members. The two families, a fusion of Lia's Ohio roots and Neo's Mexican heritage, were hosted at the stunning Villa Petrea, nestled in the heart of the Tuscan countryside.
The festivities kicked off with a spectacular welcome dinner at Villa Petrea, where a private pizza chef prepared a mouthwatering array of homemade pizzas in a wood-fired oven. The following days were filled with unforgettable experiences, including a wine tour at Poggio Molina and explorations of the timeless cities of Florence and Rome.
The wedding week culminated with a remarkable series of events, starting with a rehearsal dinner at La Loggetta in Arezzo. Guests were treated to a sumptuous feast that included roast veal, pappardelle with wild boar ragu, and Tuscan tomato soufflé, a true culinary journey through the heart of Italy.
The grand finale took place on November 17, 2023, as the couple exchanged vows at the Cortona Cathedral, perched majestically atop a picturesque hill. The bride’s attire was nothing short of extraordinary, as she graced the evening in not one, but two custom Valdrin Sahiti gowns. Her ceremony gown, adorned with intricate beadwork and an embellished overskirt, was complemented by a cathedral-length dew drop veil that added an ethereal touch to her ensemble.
For the reception at Villa Petrea, Lia transitioned into her second custom Valdrin Sahiti gown, studded with pearls and diamond accents. She completed her look with Alexis Bittar drop earrings and a cherished family heirloom—her grandmother's mink wrap—which added a timeless vintage elegance to her ensemble.
Guests enjoyed a traditional millefoglie wedding cake topped with fresh berries. Later, everyone danced to classic Italian hits provided by The Tuscany Folk Band, embracing the local culture and creating unforgettable memories.
About Lia Cunningham:
Lia Cunningham is the founder of Kleo, a pioneering travel company dedicated to improving air travel accessibility for large breed dogs. With a passion for innovation, Lia's entrepreneurial spirit has led her to create impactful solutions in both the tech and pet industries.
About Neo Martinez:
Neo Martinez is a United States Marine Corps veteran and accomplished management consultant at Deloitte. He holds a Masters of Entrepreneurship & Innovation and an Executive MBA from USC. His dedication to excellence and leadership qualities have made him a respected leader in the corporate world, and his commitment to supporting innovative ventures is truly commendable.
