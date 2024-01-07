Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against NuScale, Roblox, and ChargePoint and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR), Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX), and ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE: SMR)

Class Period: March 15, 2023 - November 8, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 16, 2024

Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that (1) because of the effect of inflationary pressures on the cost of construction and power, the Company and UAMPS would be unable to sign up enough subscribers to fulfill the CFPP; (2) Standard Power did not have the financial ability to support its agreement with NuScale; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the NuScale class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SMR

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX)

Class Period: March 10, 2021 - February 15, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 26, 2024

Roblox operates a platform that provides developers with tools to create online games and hosts the games on its servers. Roblox generates revenue by selling its proprietary currency (called “Robux”) to its users so they can purchase digital items (e.g., weapons, armor, or vehicles) to enhance their gaming experiences.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Roblox reported strong bookings and revenue growth. The Company attributed this growth to various factors, including the positive effect from COVID stay-at-home orders, its technology investments, and “high-quality” gaming content. However, Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that a material portion of Roblox’s growth was due to weak content controls and the lack of spending restrictions on its platform. These inadequate controls enabled younger Roblox users to play games with inappropriate content and make unauthorized Robux purchases which translated into unsustainable levels of bookings and revenue.



In late September 2021, Roblox began to roll out enhanced user controls on its platform. Among other things, these new controls allowed parents to put monthly spending limits on their children’s Robux purchases. Unbeknownst to investors, the implementation of these enhanced controls would inevitably cause Roblox’s bookings growth to decelerate in the fourth quarter of 2021 and throughout 2022. On February 15, 2022, the truth about the Company’s unsustainable growth was revealed to investors when Roblox reported surprisingly weak fourth quarter 2021 results. Most of Roblox’s key metrics missed analysts’ expectations, including quarterly bookings and revenue, leading to a significant decline in the Company’s stock price and significant losses for investors.

The Complaint further alleges that statements made by Defendants throughout the Class Period were materially false and misleading when made because they misrepresented or failed to disclose that: (1) the Roblox platform had insufficient content controls and lacked user spending restrictions; (2) these inadequate controls enabled younger Roblox users to play games with inappropriate content and make excessive, unauthorized Robux purchases; (3) a material portion of Roblox’s bookings and revenue growth was due to these excessive, unauthorized Robux purchases; (4) fourth quarter 2021 and 2022 bookings would be negatively impacted by Roblox’s planned rollout of enhanced parental controls; and (5) based on the foregoing, the Company’s bookings and revenue growth was unsustainable throughout the Class Period.

For more information on the Roblox class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/RBLX

ChargePoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CHPT)

Class Period: June 1, 2023 - November 16, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: January 29, 2024

On September 6, 2023, after the market closed, ChargePoint reported its second quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results, including an “$28.0 million, or 19 percentage point, inventory impairment charge.” The Company stated the “inventory impairment charge was taken to address legacy supply chain-related costs and supply overruns on a particular DC product.” As a result, the Company reported a second quarter GAAP gross margin of 1%, down from 17% in the prior year’s same quarter.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.77, or 11%, to close at $6.29 per share on September 7, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

Then, on November 16, 2023, after the market closed, ChargePoint released preliminary financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, which would include an “additional non-cash inventory impairment charge” in the amount of $42 million “related to product transitions and to better align inventory with current demand.” As a result, the Company expected to report “GAAP gross margin of negative 23% to negative 21%.” The Company also reported revenue had fallen to “$108 million to $113 million, as compared to $150 to $165 million as previously expected.” Moreover, ChargePoint’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer were both replaced, effective immediately.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $1.11, or 35%, to close at $2.02 per share on November 17, 2023, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company was experiencing higher component costs and supply overruns for first generation DC charging products; (2) that, as a result, the Company was likely to incur impairment charges; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s profitability would be adversely impacted; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the ChargePoint class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CHPT

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Marion Passmore, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com