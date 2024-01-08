Empowering Citizens, Protecting Rights: Tennessee Taking Action Second Amendment Rally in Nashville

Join instructors, advocates, lawmakers, and survivors for discussion on the role of the Second Amendment in TN legislation.

The consequences of inaction are high. If we do not actively protect our Second Amendment rights, we risk losing them.” — Alexander Grant

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As discussions around gun rights and legislation continue to shape the national conversation, Tennessee takes center stage with the Tennessee Taking Action Second Amendment Rally. This crucial event, slated for January 20th, 2024, at Public Square Park, Nashville, TN, will bring together hundreds of Tennesseans, including instructors, advocates, lawmakers, and survivors, for an insightful discussion on the role of the Second Amendment in state and federal legislation.

Our speakers include:

Maj Toure, founder of Black Guns Matter and The Solutionary Center

Kerry Slone, founder of We The Female and Executive Director for Education at the Crime Research Prevention Center

Delaney Baker, survivor of the 2017 Las Vegas shooting

Harmony Jones, women’s self-defense and firearms instructor

Memphis Beech, Marine vet, competitive shooter, and Master Instructor

Chris Todd, TN representative for the 73rd District

Monty Fritts, TN Representative for the 32nd District

PraxBen, author and activist

Josiah Baker, Chairman of the Libertarian Party of Tennessee

Chris Darnell and Samantha McHugh, hosts of “Not A Real Podcast”

These speakers will address the issues crucial to our rights such as red flag laws, constitutional carry, and so-called “gun-free zones.”

The event begins at 9:30 AM and concludes at 4:45 PM, featuring panel discussions, keynote speeches, and interactive Q&A sessions. Although there will be several TN Assembly members in attendance, TNTA does not support or endorse any candidate or party. Our sole purpose is to educate voters on Second Amendment issues and to oppose government overreach.

This rally is more than a gathering; it's a call to action for every Tennessean who values their rights. Whether you are deeply involved in Second Amendment issues or simply wish to learn more, this event is an invaluable opportunity to engage with key topics and voices in the field.

As Tennesseans, we stand firm for all liberties established in the Bill of Rights, notably the crucial Second Amendment. This fundamental right not only acts as a bulwark against tyranny but also serves as a strong deterrent to local crime. However, the preservation of these rights goes beyond mere written laws. It demands active protection, unwavering advocacy, and tireless vigilance. Gun rights, in particular, are in a precarious state, continually under threat from federal, state, and unfortunately, even local authorities.

One of the core reasons behind the Second Amendment is the right to self-defense - a fundamental human right recognized by many legal systems around the world. By ensuring that law-abiding citizens have the right to bear arms, we protect their ability to safeguard their lives, their families, and their property.

History has shown that disarmament of the citizenry is often a precursor to the imposition of tyrannical rule. The Second Amendment was designed, in part, as a safeguard against such potential abuses of power.

Today, both our state and national politicians are pushing for legislation that could curtail our gun rights. Red flag laws, restrictions on constitutional carry, and other gun control measures represent active threats to the Second Amendment. Even here in Tennessee, there are those working to limit these rights.

The consequences of inaction are high. If we do not actively protect our Second Amendment rights, we risk losing them. The erosion of rights rarely happens all at once, but instead occurs gradually over time. We must remain vigilant to prevent such gradual erosion.

TNTA is a grassroots, not-for-profit corporation dedicated to restoring and preserving the Constitutional right to keep and bear arms for all Tennesseans. Our rights, privacy, and sovereignty are being slowly eroded by corrupt politicians who believe in government overreach and the violation of the Bill of Rights.

Formed in April of 2023 by activists from across our great state, TNTA is a non-partisan, single-issue coalition. We’ve put our political, religious, and ideological differences aside to unite in a common cause. We will not rest or be silent until the Second Amendment rights of all Tennesseans are secure.

For more information and media requests, please contact us at tntakingaction@proton.me.