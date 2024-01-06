Arrest Made in Armed Robbery of French Bulldog “Mocha”

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District have arrested a man who stole a dog during an armed robbery.

On Friday, December 22, 2023, at approximately 2:52 p.m., the victim listed her dog for sale online and the suspect contacted her to purchase the dog. When the victim arrived in the 3300 block of 14th Place, Southeast, the suspects approached the victim and took the dog. When the victim attempted to retrieve the dog, one of the suspects brandished a handgun and threatened to shoot the victim. The victim left and called 9-1-1.

On Friday, December 29, 2023, the dog, “Mocha,” who is pictured below, was located and reunited with her owner.

On Friday, January 5, 2024, officers from the Seventh District’s Special Missions Unit located and arrested 24-year-old Kyrie Holmes, of Southeast, DC, for Armed Robbery.

This case remains under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23207326