Gary Wayne Madsen: Celebration of Life to be Held in Salyer

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

man with grey beard and glasses in lifevest and hat on the water in a kayak

Gary Wayne Madsen

Gary Wayne Madsen was born July 1945 and died December 2023.

A celebration of life will be held at Salyer Wayside Chapel, 1020 Highway 299, Salyer, CA on January 27, 2024 at 1pm.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you remember Gary by supporting either the Breast & GYN Health Project or Willow Creek Bible Church or Salyer Wayside Chapel.

