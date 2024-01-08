Dr. Mayank Agarwal, Cardiologist to Join Modern Heart and Vascular Institute in 2024
Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is excited to announce the signing of Dr. Mayank Agarwal.
Modern Heart and Vascular Institute is excited to announce the signing of Dr. Mayank Agarwal. Dr. Agarwal will be joining the practice in 2024.
— Dr. Rajiv Agarwal, Cardiologist at Modern Heart and Vascular Institute
Education:
Dr. Mayank Agarwal graduated from Houston Baptist University in 2014 with magna cum laude. He received his medical degree from Texas A&M University Health Science Center in 2018. Then, he completed his internal medicine residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch. He was awarded Outstanding Overall Intern, overall 2nd-year resident, and Don W. Powell Award for excellence in IM residency during his three years. He is in his last year of general cardiology fellowship at the University of Texas Medical Branch, serving as Chief Cardiology Fellow.
Approach to Medicine:
Dr. Agarwal is a general cardiologist interested in coronary artery disease, sports cardiology, cardiac imaging, heart failure, preventative cardiology, and quality improvement. He firmly believes in shared decision-making and patient education to empower his patients to make the best decisions for their health. His ultimate goal is to deliver value-based and compassionate service to the community.
Personal Time:
Dr. Agarwal enjoys spending time with his wife, daughter, and two cats. He is an avid fan of Houston sports teams, including the Astros, Rockets, and Texans. He loves hiking trips to national parks and watching sporting events around the county.
Modern Heart and Vascular Institute assists with various heart and vascular symptoms and issues such as chest pain, high cholesterol, congestive heart failure, peripheral arterial disease (PAD), arrhythmia, coronary artery disease, high blood pressure, and much more. Modern Heart and Vascular specializes in all aspects of cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Modern Heart and Vascular focuses on preventive care (avoiding surgeries and medications when possible).
Mission:
Modern Heart and Vascular provides patients with the most advanced cardiac care by partnering with them to achieve the highest possible outcome for a better quality of life.
Vision:
Modern Heart and Vascular will be the first choice for exceptional, comprehensive cardiac care in the greater Houston Community.
Core Values:
Our Core values guide our culture and ensure the consistency of our branding as Modern Heart and Vascular.
Contact Modern Heart and Vascular Institute by phone or online for comprehensive cardiovascular care. Same-day appointments are available to suit patients' needs. Most insurance plans (including commercial, Medicare, and Medicare replacement) are accepted.
Dr. Mayank Agarwal
Modern Heart and Vascular Institute
