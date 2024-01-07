Veterans Agents Inc.: Elevating Real Estate Excellence with Military Precision and Unmatched Expertise!

Military Valued Real Estate Military PCS JBLM Cyrus Bonnet - Veterans Agents Inc.

From PCS Moves to Superior Listing Services - Cyrus Bonnet and Veterans Agents Inc. Redefine Real Estate Success!

Success is propelled by a life shaped by Military values: loyalty, duty, respect, honor, integrity, and personal courage.” — Cyrus / Military

TACOMA , WA, UNITED STATES , January 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veterans Agents Inc.: Your Trusted Partner in Real Estate Excellence

Veterans Agents Inc., formerly known as Soldiers Agents Inc., proudly stands as the nation's premier dedicated military real estate team. Established in 2011, the team has continuously evolved, now extending its unparalleled expertise to serve all U.S. residents seeking top-notch real estate services. Led by Veteran (both military and real estate) CEO and 12-year real estate broker Cyrus Bonnet, Veterans Agents embodies the highest level of service and genuine military values.

Empowering the Real Estate Journey

Recognized as the go-to real estate team for PCS moves for military and families, Veterans Agents has successfully leveraged its expertise to guide the general public through the intricate process of buying, selling, investing in real estate around JBLM. Cyrus Bonnet emphasized the team's commitment to education and empowerment, stating, "We are all about educating our clients to make informed decisions."

To fulfill this commitment, Veterans Agents has developed a comprehensive online platform, featuring powerful tools such as the Advanced VA Calculator. This all-in-one solution incorporates Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH), VA Interest Rates, and a mortgage calculator, providing users with essential insights into their financial options. The website also includes dedicated sections like the PCS Center for military moves assistance, the VA Center for streamlined VA loan processes, and JBLM Communities for in-depth insights into neighborhoods and cities, including Pierce County, Thurston County, and Kitsap County.

Cyrus Bonnet further highlighted the team's commitment to transparency and support, stating, "Our goal is to be a reliable resource recognized by veterans nationwide, offering exclusive access to veteran realtors, lenders, and contractors. Buyers and sellers will benefit from our expertise and transparency in the home buying and selling process."

Superior Services for Sellers

For sellers, Veterans Agents offers a comprehensive suite of services that surpass typical listing offerings. The team provides superior listing services at a lower cost compared to most agents, ensuring sellers receive the best value for their investment. Cyrus Bonnet, with additional training in market analysis and data through the Realtor certification called Pricing Strategist Advisor (PSA), brings advanced insights to the pricing strategy for selling homes.

Utilizing the latest technology, Veterans Agents employs superior marketing techniques to showcase seller homes effectively. The team ensures optimal online visibility, leveraging digital platforms to reach a broader audience and maximize the property's market exposure.

In addition to listing services, Veterans Agents goes the extra mile by offering home sale preparation services, covering essential aspects like enhancing curb appeal, cleaning, landscaping, and employing skilled handymen contractors for various home sale preparation needs. Veterans Agents is dedicated to providing an all-in-one service, from the initial stages of preparation to the final sale, effectively relieving sellers of the burdensome tasks associated with selling a home.

Top-Tier Negotiation Tactics and Unmatched Credentials

At Veterans Agents, pride is taken in top-tier negotiation tactics backed by experience and knowledge. The team is elated and proud of those they have served, backed by over 300 glowing & verifiable combined 5 star reviews from past clients on platforms such as Zillow, Google, Fast Expert, and various social media channels.

Independent of his team, Cyrus Bonnet boasts an impressive track record with over $135 million in sales and over 400 closed deals. His extensive list of certifications includes Military Relocation Professional (MRP), VA and Military Real Estate Professionals (VAMRES), Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP), Military and Veterans Housing Certificate (MVHC), Certified Military Housing Specialist (CMHS) and Certified New Homes Sale Representative (CSP).

Cyrus's expertise extends further as a real estate investor, owning rentals, successfully flipping homes, and even hosting Airbnb properties. His well-rounded experience ensures that guidance on homes, whether buying, selling, or investing, is built on a solid foundation.

Recognizing his significant contributions, Cyrus Bonnet was named Realtor Rookie of the Year in 2011. He also founded the Tacoma chapter of the Veterans Association of Real Estate Professionals (VAREP) and served as its president from 2013 to 2015. As a TPCAR (Tacoma-Pierce County Association of Realtors) Leadership graduate, Cyrus has consistently demonstrated leadership excellence, earning back-to-back TPCAR Sales Achievement Awards for multiple years.

Cyrus Bonnet's Commitment to Excellence

In conclusion, Veterans Agents Inc. stands as a beacon of excellence in the real estate industry. For both buyers and sellers seeking a seamless and comprehensive real estate experience, Veterans Agents is the go-to choice. Visit their website at www.veteransagents.com to explore the full spectrum of services offered.

