Girls Night Out: Making a House a Home Gala Raises Funds to Combat Domestic Sex Trafficking
EINPresswire.com/ -- Girls Night Out, NFP, a non-profit dedicated to ending domestic sex trafficking, is hosting its annual "Making a House a Home" Gala on January 27, 2024, at Hatch 41. This impactful evening promises an inspiring blend of empowerment, awareness, and fundraising, all focused on providing safe housing for survivors of domestic sex trafficking.
The gala kicks off with a powerful message: housing insecurity is a major gateway to domestic sex trafficking, particularly for vulnerable women and children. This year, Girls Night Out is determined to break this cycle by raising critical funds for Restoration 61, an organization offering comprehensive housing and support services to survivors.
"Imagine the difference we can make by providing a safe haven for those escaping exploitation," says Dr. Kisha Roberts-Tabb, founder of Girls Night Out. "Housing is the cornerstone of stability and healing. It allows survivors to reclaim their lives, rebuild their confidence, and find a path forward."
The gala promises an unforgettable evening of:
Heartfelt survivor stories: Hear firsthand how housing has transformed lives and empowered survivors to rebuild their futures.
Lite bites and entertainment: Enjoy a lite bites and captivating performances throughout the night.
Silent auction and fundraising opportunities: Bid on exciting items and contribute directly to providing housing for survivors.
Community connections: Network with fellow advocates, supporters, and individuals passionate about ending domestic sex trafficking.
"This isn't just a gala," emphasizes Dr. Roberts-Tabb. "It's a movement. A collective commitment to shining a light on this hidden epidemic and creating a world where every woman and child has the right to safety and security."
Join Girls Night Out on January 27th and be part of the solution. Tickets are available now at www.drkisharobertstabb.com. Donations can also be made through the same website.
Together, we can make a house a home for those who need it most.
Dr. Kisha Roberts-Tabb
Phone: 773-319-1787
Email: dr.kisharobertstabb@thertagroup.com
www.drkisharobertstabb.com
Dr. Kisha Roberts-Tabb
The gala kicks off with a powerful message: housing insecurity is a major gateway to domestic sex trafficking, particularly for vulnerable women and children. This year, Girls Night Out is determined to break this cycle by raising critical funds for Restoration 61, an organization offering comprehensive housing and support services to survivors.
"Imagine the difference we can make by providing a safe haven for those escaping exploitation," says Dr. Kisha Roberts-Tabb, founder of Girls Night Out. "Housing is the cornerstone of stability and healing. It allows survivors to reclaim their lives, rebuild their confidence, and find a path forward."
The gala promises an unforgettable evening of:
Heartfelt survivor stories: Hear firsthand how housing has transformed lives and empowered survivors to rebuild their futures.
Lite bites and entertainment: Enjoy a lite bites and captivating performances throughout the night.
Silent auction and fundraising opportunities: Bid on exciting items and contribute directly to providing housing for survivors.
Community connections: Network with fellow advocates, supporters, and individuals passionate about ending domestic sex trafficking.
"This isn't just a gala," emphasizes Dr. Roberts-Tabb. "It's a movement. A collective commitment to shining a light on this hidden epidemic and creating a world where every woman and child has the right to safety and security."
Join Girls Night Out on January 27th and be part of the solution. Tickets are available now at www.drkisharobertstabb.com. Donations can also be made through the same website.
Together, we can make a house a home for those who need it most.
Dr. Kisha Roberts-Tabb
Phone: 773-319-1787
Email: dr.kisharobertstabb@thertagroup.com
www.drkisharobertstabb.com
Dr. Kisha Roberts-Tabb
Girls Night Out, NFP
+1 773-319-1787
email us here