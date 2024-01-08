Charlotte based Perpetual Productions Wins Nine International Film Festival Awards
Charlotte Film Company, Perpetual Productions, Takes Home 9 International and US Film Festival Awards for Highly Acclaimed Prequel and Pilot
Finally! These adventure books and audiobooks make it to the movies … the pilot is the perfect cliffhanger. I’m looking forward to the feature film and TV series.”CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perpetual Productions has recently made waves in the film industry by winning a total of 9 awards at prestigious international and US film festivals including 77 year old Salerno, Vancouver, Swedish Academy, Orlando and Austin. Perpetual’s prequel and pilot, based on the highly acclaimed Perpetual series of novels, has received critical acclaim and recognition from audiences and critics alike.
— Rodger Harrison, CEO PFCi.org
The team behind Perpetual Productions, led by producers Brian Huey of Charlotte, Brandon Pollock of Mooresville, and Marc Ford of 20th Century Fox, has worked tirelessly to bring the Perpetual series to life on the big screen. The award winning production team, along with a talented group of regional actors, has successfully captured the essence of the novels and translated it into a captivating visual experience.
The logline for the film, "The world is out to stop them," encapsulates the thrilling and action-packed storyline of the prequel and pilot. The film follows the journey of inventor Matthew and criminal psychologist Maria as they navigate through a world that is determined to bring them down. With stunning visuals, gripping storytelling, and exceptional performances, Perpetual Productions has created a masterpiece that has captured the hearts of festival jurors worldwide.
Perpetual Productions' success at these film festivals is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire team. The company's commitment to bringing quality content to the screen has paid off, and their achievements have added to many others to put Charlotte on the map as a hub for talented filmmakers. As the film continues to make its rounds at various Oscar qualifying festivals, audiences can expect to see more of Perpetual Productions' work in the future.
Perpetual Productions' prequel and pilot have proven to be a force to be reckoned with in the film industry, and their success at these festivals is just the beginning. With their unique storytelling and exceptional production quality, the company is sure to continue making waves in the industry. For more information on Perpetual Productions and their upcoming projects, visit their website at www.HueyMedia.com.com.
