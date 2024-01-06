January 5, 2024 - Attorney General Miyares Joins Brief Asking US Supreme Court to Hear Trump Ballot Eligibility Case

Commonwealth of Virginia

Attorney General Miyares Joins Brief Asking US Supreme Court to Hear Trump Ballot Eligibility Case

RICHMOND, VA — Attorney General Jason Miyares has joined an amicus brief asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal from the Colorado decision that kept former President Donald Trump off the ballot for that state’s Presidential Primary Elections.

The coalition of 27 states argues the “The Fourteenth Amendment … anticipates that Congress will decide whether a particular person is qualified to hold office under Section 3 (or at least determine the process for making that decision). The structure of the Constitution, relevant history, and authority from this Court confirm as much. The Court should grant the Petition to prevent state courts from usurping Congress’s exclusive power.”

“The Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove President Trump from the primary ballot is a clear abuse of power and something I’d expect to see in Cuba, not America,” said Attorney General Miyares. “In the United States, voters must maintain the power to choose their president. Removing your political opponent from the ballot is not ‘democracy’.”

Virginia, alongside Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming joined the West Virginia- and Indiana-led brief.

Read a copy of the amicus brief HERE:

###