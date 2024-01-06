Vasant Creatives Secures Prestigious Order for Welspun Flooring at The International Surface Event
MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vasant Creatives, a leading design and exhibition solutions company, is thrilled to announce that it has recently secured a significant order (800 sq ft stall ) from Welspun Flooring for the upcoming exhibition at The International Surface Event. The exhibition, scheduled at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, from January 24th to 26th, is one of the most anticipated events in the flooring industry.
Vasant Creatives has been entrusted with the responsibility of designing and executing an impressive 800 sq ft stall for Welspun Flooring. Known for its innovative designs and attention to detail, Vasant Creatives is set to create a visually stunning and engaging space that will showcase Welspun Flooring's latest products and technologies.
"We are delighted to have been chosen by Welspun Flooring for this prestigious project," said Mr Vipul Vikamsey, CEO of Vasant Creatives. "Our team is excited to bring their creative expertise and passion for excellence to design a booth that not only reflects Welspun Flooring's brand identity but also captivates the attention of the attendees at The International Surface Event."
The exhibition provides a unique platform for industry leaders, professionals, and enthusiasts to explore the latest trends, innovations, and technologies in the surface and flooring sector. Vasant Creatives is committed to ensuring that Welspun Flooring's stall stands out amidst the bustling event, leaving a lasting impression on visitors.
Welspun Flooring, a distinguished player in the flooring industry, expressed confidence in Vasant Creatives' ability to deliver a booth that aligns with its brand image and effectively communicates its commitment to quality and innovation.
As Vasant Creatives gears up for this exciting project, the team invites attendees, industry professionals, and media representatives to visit Welspun Flooring's stall at The International Surface Event to witness the firsthand synergy between design excellence and flooring innovation.
For more information about Vasant Creatives and its services, please https://vasant.in/.
About Vasant Creatives:
Established in 1998, Vasant Creatives is a dynamic 360-degree exhibition stall design solutions company specializing in creating immersive and visually striking brand experiences. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for innovation, Vasant Creatives collaborates with clients across industries to bring their visions to life in the exhibition and event space.
