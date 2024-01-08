In Vitro Fertilization Market Size to Reach $1296.47 Million Globally by 2030: Latest Report by Vantage Market Research
In Vitro Fertilization Market: A Comprehensive Analysis of the Industry Trends, Growth, and Opportunities
In vitro fertilization (IVF) is a medical procedure that involves fertilizing an egg with a sperm outside the body, in a laboratory setting. The resulting embryo is then transferred to the uterus of the woman or a surrogate for implantation and pregnancy. IVF is one of the most widely used assisted reproductive technologies (ART) that helps couples and individuals with infertility or genetic problems to conceive a child.
— Vantage Market Research
The Global In Vitro Fertilization Market size was estimated at USD 670.06 Million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.60% from 2023 to 2030, reaching USD 1296.47 Million by 2030. The market is driven by various factors, such as the increasing prevalence of infertility, the rising awareness and demand for IVF procedures, the growing acceptance and legalization of surrogacy and same-sex parenthood, and the technological advancements and innovations in IVF devices and products.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬
The increasing prevalence of infertility, which is defined as the inability to conceive after 12 months of regular unprotected sexual intercourse. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 48.5 million couples worldwide were infertile in 2010. Infertility can be caused by various factors, such as age, lifestyle, environmental exposure, genetic disorders, infections, and diseases. The rising incidence and awareness of infertility have increased the demand for IVF and other ART procedures to achieve pregnancy. The rising awareness and demand for IVF procedures, especially in developing countries, where the social stigma and cultural barriers associated with infertility are gradually diminishing. Moreover, the increasing disposable income and medical tourism in these regions have made IVF more accessible and affordable for the population.
The growing acceptance and legalization of surrogacy and same-sex parenthood, which have increased the demand for IVF and donor eggs and sperm. Surrogacy is an arrangement in which a woman agrees to carry and deliver a child for another person or couple, who are the intended parents. Same-sex parenthood refers to the situation where a child is raised by two parents of the same sex, either through adoption, IVF, or surrogacy. The technological advancements and innovations in IVF devices and products, which have improved the efficiency, accuracy, and safety of the procedure. For instance, the development of time-lapse imaging systems, which allow continuous monitoring and analysis of embryo development and quality. Another example is the introduction of artificial intelligence and machine learning, which can help optimize the IVF process and outcomes by providing data-driven insights and recommendations.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐭𝐫𝐨 𝐅𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
➔ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)
➔ Esco Micro PTE. Ltd. (Singapore)
➔ Genea Limited (Australia)
➔ IVFtech ApS (Denmark)
➔ FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (US)
➔ The Baker Company Inc. (US)
➔ Kitazato Corporation (Japan)
➔ Rocket Medical plc (UK)
➔ Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (US)
➔ ZEISS Group (Germany)
➔ Fertipro NV (Belgium)
➔ Gynotec B.V. (Netherlands)
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬
➼ The increasing preference for minimally invasive and non-invasive IVF procedures, which offer faster recovery, lower risk of complications, and better patient satisfaction than conventional IVF procedures. For instance, the use of natural cycle IVF, which does not involve the use of hormonal injections to stimulate ovulation, and thus reduces the side effects and costs of the procedure. Another example is the use of in vitro maturation (IVM), which involves the retrieval of immature eggs from the ovaries and their maturation in the laboratory, and thus reduces the need for ovarian stimulation and anesthesia.
➼ The increasing adoption of personalized and customized IVF procedures, which cater to the specific needs and preferences of the patients. For instance, the use of preimplantation genetic testing (PGT), which involves the screening of embryos for genetic abnormalities or traits, and thus allows the selection of the best embryo for transfer. Another example is the use of mitochondrial replacement therapy (MRT), which involves the transfer of healthy mitochondria from a donor egg to an egg with defective mitochondria, and thus prevents the transmission of mitochondrial diseases to the offspring.
➼ The increasing demand for frozen embryo transfer (FET) over fresh embryo transfer (FET), which involves the freezing and storage of excess embryos from an IVF cycle and their subsequent thawing and transfer in a later cycle. FET offers several advantages over FET, such as higher implantation and pregnancy rates, lower risk of ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome (OHSS), better synchronization of the endometrium and the embryo, and lower cost and stress for the patient.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬
➼ The fresh non-donor segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023, due to the high success rate and preference for this procedure among the patients.
➼ The frozen non-donor segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption and availability of FET procedures and the rising awareness of their benefits over FET procedures.
➼ The fertility clinics segment accounted for the major market share in 2023, due to the high number and frequency of visits of patients to these facilities, and the availability of various IVF services and packages at affordable prices.
➼ The Asia-Pacific region emerged as the leading regional market in 2023, due to the rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and growing demand for IVF procedures, especially in countries, such as China, India, and Japan.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬
➼ The high cost and low success rate of IVF procedures, which can deter many patients from opting for this treatment option. According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the average cost of an IVF cycle in the U.S. was USD 12,400 in 2018, and the live birth rate per cycle was 22.7% for women under 35 years, and 3.9% for women over 42 years. Moreover, the cost and success rate of IVF can vary depending on various factors, such as the age and health of the patient, the type and quality of the procedure, and the location and reputation of the clinic.
➼ The ethical and social issues associated with IVF procedures, which can raise moral and legal dilemmas for the patients, providers, and society. For instance, the use of donor eggs and sperm, which can involve issues of anonymity, consent, and disclosure. Another example is the use of surrogacy, which can involve issues of exploitation, coercion, and parenthood. Moreover, the use of PGT and MRT, which can involve issues of eugenics, designer babies, and genetic modification.
𝐎𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬
➼ The increasing demand for IVF procedures among the LGBT community, which can help them achieve their parenthood goals. According to a report by the Williams Institute, the LGBT population in the U.S. was estimated at 11.3 million in 2019, and 3.8 million of them were parents. Moreover, according to a report by the Family Equality Council, 63% of LGBT millennials were considering expanding their families, either by becoming first-time parents or by having more children, and 77% of them were considering using ART, foster care, or adoption to do so.
➼ The increasing research and development activities and funding in the field of IVF, which can lead to the discovery and development of new and improved IVF devices, products, and techniques. For instance, the development of artificial gametes, which are derived from stem cells and can be used to create eggs and sperm for IVF. Another example is the development of artificial wombs, which are biobags that can mimic the uterine environment and support the growth and development of an embryo outside the body.
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭
Q. What are the key factors driving and restraining the growth of the in vitro fertilization market?
Q. What are the key trends and opportunities in the in vitro fertilization market?
Q. What are the key segments and sub-segments of the in vitro fertilization market, and how are they expected to perform during the forecast period?
Q. What are the key regions and countries in the in vitro fertilization market, and how are they expected to perform during the forecast period?
Q. What are the key players and strategies in the in vitro fertilization market, and what are their market shares and competitive advantages?
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The Asia-Pacific region is emerging as a titan in the global In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) market, projected to boast the fastest growth in the coming years. This surge stems from a confluence of factors, including a burgeoning population, changing societal norms, and rising disposable incomes. The increasing prevalence of infertility, fueled by factors like delayed pregnancies and environmental concerns, further amplifies the demand for assisted reproductive technologies like IVF.
Within the region, countries like China, Japan, and India are leading the charge, driven by a combination of factors. In China, the one-child policy has left many couples seeking a second child later in life, when fertility naturally declines. Japan and India, meanwhile, grapple with urbanization and changing lifestyles that contribute to infertility. This growing demand is met by a burgeoning fertility clinic infrastructure, with both private and government-backed initiatives boosting accessibility. Additionally, cultural acceptance of IVF is steadily rising, shedding societal stigmas and paving the way for wider adoption.
