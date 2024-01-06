Submit Release
News Search

There were 728 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,300 in the last 365 days.

SP Zubiri's statement on the power outages in Western Visayas

PHILIPPINES, January 6 - Press Release
January 4, 2024

SP ZUBIRI'S STATEMENT ON THE POWER OUTAGES IN WESTERN VISAYAS

I am absolutely incensed and dismayed by the persistent power outages plaguing some provinces in Western Visayas, particularly in Iloilo. This situation is no longer tolerable, and the Department of Energy and the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines must urgently address this issue before irreparable damage is done to our communities.

Hindi po ito magandang senyales lalo na't sinasalubong natin ang bagong taon. Hindi po dapat abala at kahirapan ang hatid ng pamahalaan sa ating mga mamamayan sa pagpasok ng 2024.

Constant power interruptions have widespread effects on our communities, extending beyond mere inconvenience. They affect not only businesses, livelihood and the delivery of basic services to the people, but they have dire and far-reaching consequences on the lives of citizens.

Sa ospital lamang, delikado ang kawalan ng kuryente. Paano yung mga nasa incubator, life-support o yung kailangang mag-dialysis sa araw na walang kuryente? Habang tumatagal ang power outages, nalalagay sa peligro ang ating mga kababayan.

The DOE and the NGCP must understand the gravity of this situation and act decisively to resolve the situation. They should get their acts together immediately. We demand transparency in identifying the root causes of these outages and a comprehensive plan of action to resolve them.

Both the DOE and the NGCP need to get to the bottom of these deeply disruptive outages and ensure that power is restored to every household and establishment in Panay Island, Negros Island and Guimaras as soon as possible. We will not stand idly by while our fellow Filipinos suffer due to the negligence and lack of urgency in addressing this power crisis. Kung kailangang imbestigahan natin ito, gagawin natin para malutas ang puno't dulo ng problema.

You just read:

SP Zubiri's statement on the power outages in Western Visayas

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more