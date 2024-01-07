Global Oral Care Market Size to Reach $51.37 Billion Globally by 2030: Latest Report by Vantage Market Research
Oral Care Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Growth, and Opportunities Analysis by 2032.
Vantage Market Research Report for Oral Care Market- A Closer Look at the Future of Dental Well-being”GEORGIA AVENUE, WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oral care is one of the most important aspects of personal hygiene and health. It refers to the practice of maintaining the cleanliness and health of the mouth, teeth, gums, and tongue. Oral care products include toothbrushes, toothpastes, mouthwashes, dental floss, denture products, and other accessories that help prevent and treat various oral diseases and conditions, such as tooth decay, gum disease, bad breath, and oral cancer.
— Vantage Market Research
The Global Oral Care Market is expected to witness a significant growth in the coming years, owing to various factors, such as the increasing prevalence of oral diseases, the rising awareness and spending on oral hygiene, the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and the technological advancements and innovations in oral care products and services. According to a report by Vantage Market Research, the global oral care market size was valued at USD 33.73 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of USD 51.37 Billion by the year 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.40% from 2023 to 2030.
𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗮 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗲 @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/oral-care-market-1650/request-sample
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀
The increasing prevalence of oral diseases, such as dental caries, periodontal disease, oral cancer, and tooth loss, which affect the quality of life and well-being of millions of people worldwide. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 530 million children suffer from tooth decay of primary teeth, and over 3.5 billion people have oral diseases. Moreover, oral diseases are also linked to other chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and respiratory disease, which pose a major burden on the health system and the economy. The rising awareness and spending on oral hygiene, especially among the younger generation, who are influenced by social media, celebrities, and peer pressure. According to a survey by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), in 2020, 70% of the respondents reported that they underwent cosmetic procedures to look better in selfies. Moreover, the increasing disposable income and urbanization in emerging markets, such as China, India, and Brazil, are also boosting the demand for oral care products and services.
The growing demand for cosmetic dentistry, which involves the use of various procedures and techniques to improve the appearance and function of the teeth and smile. Cosmetic dentistry includes teeth whitening, veneers, crowns, implants, braces, and aligners, among others. The increasing popularity of cosmetic dentistry is driven by the rising aesthetic consciousness, the availability of advanced and affordable options, and the growing acceptance and satisfaction among the consumers. The technological advancements and innovations in oral care products and services, which enable the development of new and improved devices, products, and techniques for oral care. For instance, the introduction of electric toothbrushes, which use sonic or ultrasonic vibrations to clean the teeth more effectively and gently than manual toothbrushes. According to a report by Vantage Market Research, the global electric toothbrush market size was valued at USD 2925.19 Million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.40% from 2023 to 2030. Another example is the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, which can help analyze the oral health data and provide personalized and predictive solutions for oral care.
𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗢𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁
➔ Procter & Gamble Company
➔ Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
➔ Colgate-Palmolive Company
➔ GlaxoSmithKline PLC
➔ Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
➔ Dr. Fresh LLC
➔ Dentaid
➔ Lion Corporation
➔ Sunstar Suisse S.A.
𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝗡𝗼𝘄 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘂𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗦𝗽𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 𝗔𝗴𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗲 @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/oral-care-market-1650/0
𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀
➼ The increasing preference for natural and organic oral care products, which are made from natural ingredients, such as plant extracts, essential oils, and minerals, and are free from synthetic chemicals, such as parabens, sulfates, and artificial flavors and colors. These products are perceived to be safer, gentler, and more eco-friendly than conventional oral care products.
➼ The increasing adoption of online and mobile platforms for oral care industry, which offer convenience, accessibility, and affordability to the consumers. These platforms include e-commerce websites, online pharmacies, online dental consultations, and mobile applications, which provide various oral care products and services, such as oral health information, dental products, dental appointments, and feedback.
➼ The increasing demand for personalized and customized oral care products and services, which cater to the specific needs and preferences of the consumers. These products and services include personalized toothbrushes, toothpastes, mouthwashes, and dental implants, which are designed and manufactured according to the individual's oral health condition, lifestyle, and goals. For instance, Colgate-Palmolive launched Colgate Optic White Renewal, a toothpaste that claims to remove 10 years of yellow stains from the teeth, based on the consumer's feedback and demand.
𝗚𝗲𝘁 𝗮 𝗔𝗰𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗧𝗼 𝗢𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗹-𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/vantage-point
𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀
➼ The toothpaste segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022, due to the high consumption and availability of various types of toothpastes, such as fluoride, whitening, herbal, and sensitive, among others.
➼ The toothbrush segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing adoption of electric and battery-operated toothbrushes, which offer better cleaning and convenience than manual toothbrushes.
➼ The online distribution channel segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing penetration of e-commerce, social media, and online influencers, as well as the rising preference for online shopping among the consumers.
➼ Asia Pacific emerged as the leading regional market in 2022, due to the rapid urbanization, rising disposable income, and growing awareness of personal hygiene and beauty among the consumers in the region.
𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗹𝗹𝗲𝗻𝗴𝗲𝘀
➼ The growing circulation of counterfeit and substandard oral care products, which pose a threat to the health and safety of the consumers, as well as the reputation and revenue of the genuine manufacturers. These products are often sold at lower prices and through unauthorized channels, such as street vendors, online platforms, and informal markets, which attract the consumers who are looking for cheap and easy alternatives. According to a report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the global trade in counterfeit and pirated goods was worth USD 509 billion in 2016, which accounted for 3.3% of the world trade. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has also increased the risk of counterfeit and substandard oral care products, as the demand and supply gap has created opportunities for the illicit traders to exploit the market.
➼ The lack of awareness and access to oral care products and services, especially in the rural and underdeveloped regions, where the oral health literacy and infrastructure are poor, and the availability and affordability of oral care products and services are limited. According to the WHO, around 3.58 billion people suffer from oral diseases, and most of them live in low- and middle-income countries, where the oral health care coverage is inadequate and inequitable. Moreover, the social and cultural factors, such as beliefs, attitudes, and practices, also influence the oral health behavior and outcomes of the people in these regions.
𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗙𝘂𝗹𝗹 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝗧𝗢𝗖 @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/oral-care-market-1650
𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀
➼ The increasing demand for preventive and proactive oral care products and services, which aim to prevent and reduce the occurrence and severity of oral diseases and conditions, rather than treating them after they occur. These products and services include preventive toothpastes, mouthwashes, dental sealants, fluoride varnishes, and oral health education and counseling, among others.
➼ The increasing collaboration and partnership among the oral care manufacturers, distributors, and stakeholders, such as dentists, dental associations, government agencies, and non-governmental organizations, to promote and improve the oral health and hygiene of the population, especially in the emerging and underserved markets. For instance, Colgate-Palmolive partnered with the Indian Dental Association (IDA) and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to launch the Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which aims to educate and empower children and their families on the importance of oral care and provide them with free oral care products and services.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗔𝗻𝘀𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝐎𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁
➼ What are the key factors driving and restraining the growth of the oral care market?
➼ What are the key trends and opportunities in the oral care market?
➼ What are the key segments and sub-segments of the oral care market, and how are they expected to perform during the forecast period?
➼ What is the current size of the global oral care market in terms of revenue and volume?
➼ What is the projected growth rate of the oral care market for the next 5-10 years?
➼ Which segments of the oral care market?
➼ Who are the major players in the global oral care market?
➼ What are the market shares of the leading companies?
➼ What are the key competitive strategies being used by major players?
➼ What are the key trends currently shaping the oral care market?
➼ What are the potential disruptions that could impact the oral care market in the future?
𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀
The Asia Pacific region dominates the global oral care market, accounting for a staggering 32% share. This powerhouse is projected to expand at a remarkable CAGR of 8.5% over the next five years, fuelled by several key factors. Rising disposable incomes and heightened awareness about oral health, particularly in populous nations like China and India, are driving increased spending on premium oral care products. Toothpaste remains the undisputed king, but electric toothbrushes, mouthwashes, and other advanced solutions are rapidly gaining ground.
This surging demand isn't solely driven by generic hygiene concerns. Consumers across the region are seeking targeted solutions for specific oral issues, leading to a boom in the development of specialized products. From whitening pastes to sensitivity-relief mouthwashes, manufacturers are tailoring their offerings to cater to diverse needs and preferences. Additionally, a growing interest in natural and herbal formulations, rooted in traditional remedies, is shaping the market landscape. Products infused with ingredients like neem, clove, and charcoal are resonating with consumers who prioritize holistic wellness.
Despite challenges like supply chain disruptions and changing consumer preferences, the Asia Pacific oral care market exhibits unwavering dynamism. With its vast consumer base, increasing disposable incomes, and evolving trends, this region is poised to retain its top position in the global oral care arena for years to come.
𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸 𝗢𝘂𝘁 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀:
✦ Fabric Wash And Care Market Forecast Report: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/fabric-wash-and-care-market-0884
✦ Point Of Care Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecast Report: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/point-of-care-molecular-diagnostics-market-2266
✦ Oncology Market Forecast Report: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/oncology-market-size-share-opportunities-trends/
✦ 3D Bioprinting Market Forecast Report: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/3d-bioprinting-market-size-share-trends-analysis-report-hancock/
✦ Skincare Market Forecast Report: https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/skincare-market-size-share-trends-analysis-report-2030-ashley-hancock-xnpdc/
𝗔𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗨𝘀
Since VMR establishment, we have been supporting the global expansion of companies through the sale of overseas market research reports. With offices in 6 countries around the world, we provide a one-stop shop with approximately 100,000 research materials published by over 250 overseas affiliated research companies. Aiming to be a global leading company in market information sales, we deliver truly valuable information to our customers in order to contribute to the development of companies and society.
Eric Kunz
Vantage Market Research
+1 202-380-9727
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube