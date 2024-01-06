Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison Demonstrates Swift Response in Network Restoration Within 24 Hours Following Fire Incident

The swift and professional network recovery underscores the alignment of commitment between Indosat and Huawei in delivering the best service to customers who are oriented toward services and resilience.

Vikram Sinha, President Director and Chief Executive Officer of Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison, said "I commend the quick response, active collaboration, and dedication from every personnel at Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison and Huawei in addressing this challenge. Network recovery and restoring service quality are our top priorities post-incident. Indosat, along with its partners, has proactively taken corrective measures to anticipate similar events in the future. We also appreciate the feedback and loyalty of our customers by providing a 1GB data quota for those affected."

Long, CEO of Huawei Indonesia, also shared insights regarding the incident. "We highly value our partnership with Indosat and provide our best services and support in this critical situation. Our team worked diligently, with dedication and efficiency, to restore the network and ensure minimal impact on customers and users. Customer focus is our core value, and we will continue to fulfill our commitment to deliver the best network services and experiences for customers and users in Indonesia."

ANTARA/Huawei

Indosat's commitment to network recovery and providing the best service is reinforced by the presence of the Network Operation Center (NOC), established collaboratively by Huawei and Indosat to anticipate and address challenges more swiftly. The NOC is equipped with advanced technology terminals to monitor the network's status and performance clearly. Network issues can be automatically collected and reported for further analysis by dedicated personnel. NOC experts continue to closely coordinate with technical teams in the field to promptly resolve arising challenges.

In anticipation of data traffic surges during special moments, such as Christmas and New Year (NATARU), Indosat and Huawei have developed a robust operational plan. Huawei and Indosat are committed to consistently delivering the best services by allocating resources and synergizing platforms.