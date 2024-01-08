Sustainability meets Luxury with new Dubai villa project The Acres
After COP28, Dubai launches The Acres; a nature-first sustainable villa community; 3-bed townhouses to 5-bed villas - each unit coming with its own private pool
The Acres will be a serene oasis in the heart of the world's favourite concrete jungle”DUBAI, UAE, January 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COP28 saw the world’s leaders and key decision makers descend upon the city of Dubai, United Arab Emirates to discuss the global agenda on climate change, and the city of Dubai is now seeking to establish a legacy of sustainability in the region.
Developed by Meraas, a government-owned developer is launching The Acres; a sustainable townhouse and villa development built with nature in mind. The Acres is LEED Cities & Communities Certified, with 28% of the community dedicated to green open spaces, with all villas within 2-3 minutes of a park.
Dubai is famous for its skyscrapers and innovative architecture, such as the iconic Palm Jumeirah but The Acres Dubai is designed with the future in mind, offering Fast EV chargers for public parking areas, smart mobility and smart metering measures, and maximized natural shade overlooking 100% a continuous pedestrian and cycling network. A senior director at local property investment advisory firm, Empire & Nunn commented "The Acres will be a serene oasis in the heart of the world's favourite concrete jungle. The release of this project is highly anticipated as it offers a rare combination of nature and luxury, with every unit boasting its own swimming pool – we expect The Acres to be popular with homeowners and investors alike".
The community will feature units ranging from 3-bed townhouses through to 5-bed villas, with each unit in the community having its own private pool. Prices start at AED 5.09 million ($1.39m), available on a multi-year payment plan.
Local property investment advisory firm, Empire & Nunn Real Estate are currently offering exclusive rewards for clients who invest in The Acres before the highly anticipated launch date of 12 January, whilst the firm also pledges to make a charitable contribution with every sale. The Acres Dubai is expected to completion construction in Q4 2027.
