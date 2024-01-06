MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries: Monday, December 25, 2023, to Monday, January 1, 2024

Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, December 25, 2023, through Monday, January 1, 2024, MPD detectives and officers recovered 74 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, December 26, 2023

• A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Bladensburg Road, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Jamie Devon Hancock, of Northeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Contempt – Felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-209-201

• A Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 10th Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-209-214

• A Glock 27 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Raleigh Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Damian Quantay Johnson, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-209-305

• A BB gun was recovered in the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 23-209-340

Wednesday, December 27, 2023

• A Taurus .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 1300 Savanah Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Michael Roy Bigbie, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Simple Assault. CCN: 23-209-592

• A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Saratoga Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Marjai Shears, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-209-757

• A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 25th Place, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 24-year-old Tamia Nache Jenkins, of Northeast, D.C., for Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Endangerment with a Firearm, and Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm. CCN: 23-209-843

Thursday, December 28, 2023

• A Ruger P-95 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of 11th Street and H Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Ryan Gatewood, of Northeast, D.C., for Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-209-883

• A Walther P-22 .22 caliber handgun was recovered in the 3900 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Donte Cortez Monroe, of Forestville, MD, for Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana- Misdemeanor, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm in a School Zone. CCN: 23-209-884

• A Springfield SAR-08 rifle and a Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2600 block of Douglas Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Timothy Edward Alexander Burch, of Southeast, D.C., for Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 23-210-006

• A Sig Sauer .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of L Street, Northeast. CCN: 23-210-060

• A Smith & Wesson MP40 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Sheridan Road, Southeast. CCN: 23-210-118

• A Taurus 9mm caliber was recovered in the 300 block of Parkland Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Dominique Walker, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-210-134

• A KWC Colt 1911 BB gun was recovered in the 5000 block of H Street, Southeast. CCN: 23-210-185

• A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4100 block of Beck Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Ronald Eugene Butler, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Receiving Stolen Property, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-210-197

• A Smith & Wesson M&P9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Aya Shaw, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-210-234

• A Smith & Wesson M&P 380 Shield .380 caliber handgun, a Glock 47 9mm caliber handgun, and an Action Arms handgun were recovered in the 200 block of Savannah Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 24-year-old Tyeree Prince, of no fixed address, 24-year-old Deondre Chase, of Southeast, D.C., 25-year-old DeAngelo Collins, of Northwest, D.C., 32-year-old Michael Wainwright Crowder, of Southeast, D.C., 32-year-old Deshawn Washington, of District Heights, MD, 20-year-old Brittany McCown, of Silver Spring, MD, 33-year-old Jy’Ron Douglas, of Oxon Hill, MD, 39-year-old Michael Anthony Grant, of Southeast, D.C., 55-year-old Torena White, of Southeast, D.C., John Doe, of no fixed address, and John Doe, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Receiving Stolen Property, Maintaining a Crack House, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, and Felon on in Possession. CCN: 23-210-245

• A Ruger P-95 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1700 block of H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 58-year-old Earl Taylor, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Counterfeit Tags, No Permit, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, Bench Warrant, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-210-290

Friday, December 29, 2023

• A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 19-year-old Jaquan Pugh, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-210-602

• A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Kayvon Bell, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-210-765

• A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of Walnut Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Alexander Rashean Perkins, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol, Pistol License Violation, and Fugitive from Justice. CCN: 23-210-786

• A Taurus .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 500 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 46-year-old Dominic Eddy, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 23-210-871

Saturday, December 30, 2023

• A Taurus G2 PT-111 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of Fourth Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 22-year-old Eric Tyrell Madison, of Northeast, D.C., and 21-year-old Tayvon Demarco Madison, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-210-898

• A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 5900 block of Eads Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Shawn Dickey, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-210-979

• A Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 7400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Corey Ravon Hawkins, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-210-981

• A Diamondback DB-15 5.56x45mm caliber assault rifle and a Springfield Armory XD 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the Unit block of O Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Samuelle Daven Henley, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-211-066

• A 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1600 block of 17th Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Larry Lattimore, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-211-258

• A Raven Arms P-25 .25 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1000 block of Eastern Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Jerry Davis Tyree, Jr., of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Unlawful Possession of Liquid PCP, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Resisting Arrest. CCN: 23-211-259

• A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Minnesota Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Consumption of Marijuana in Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 23-211-327

• A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 4800 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-male juvenile, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-211-360

• A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1500 block of Harry Thomas Way, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Deonte Jackson, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 23-211-448

Sunday, December 31, 2023

• A Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of Raum Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 44-year-old Antonio Lee Easterling, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-211-476

• A Sig Sauer P-245 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of H Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Sequon Eugene Drew, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, and Theft Second Degree. CCN: 23-211-657

• An Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 5.56mm caliber assault rifle, a Remington Sportsman 78 .30.06mm caliber assault rifle, and a Grand Power Stribog SP-9A1 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest. CCN: 23-211-715

• A Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 300 block of Adams Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 14-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-211-795

• A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of E Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 30-year-old Phillip Lorenzo Leathers, of Northeast, D.C., and 31-year-old Antonio Darrell McPherson, of Northeast, D.C., for Pistol License Violation, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Consumption of Marijuana in a Public Space Prohibited. CCN: 23-211-809

• A Glock .357 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5300 block E Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 32-year-old Donovan Pierce Barnett, of District Heights, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-211-837

• A Ruger LC-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4400 block of G Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Randy James Young, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 23-211-844

• A Springfield Armory XDS-45 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1100 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. CCN: 23-211-846

• A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 5900 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 45-year-old Harvey Lewis, of no fixed address, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Theft Second Degree. CCN: 23-211-901

• A Girsan Liberator MC 1911 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of K Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old Andrew Steven Saldivar, of Portsmouth, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 23-211-936

• A Taurus G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 4300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 39-year-old Delonta Alphonso Reeves, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Felon in Possession, Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 23-211-947

• A Taurus PT-99 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 400 block of 51st Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Ronikia Tatiana Dean, of Southwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 23-211-951

Monday, January 1, 2024

• A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun, a Glock 29 10mm caliber handgun, a Glock 22 .40 caliber handgun, a Century Arms Draco 7.62mm caliber assault rifle, .233 caliber “Ghost Gun” assault rifle, and a Smith & Wesson M&P-15 .556 caliber assault rifle were recovered in the 1400 block of Clifton Street, Northwest. CCN: 24-000-002

• A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of 51st Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 21-year-old John Holt, of Northeast, D.C., for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Pistol License Violation, and Endangerment with a Firearm. CCN: 24-000-008

• A Taurus .38 caliber revolver and a 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 5100 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. CCN: 24-000-014

• Two 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handguns were recovered in the 1800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 48-year-old Jimmy Lamonte Meyers, of Suitland, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Endangerment with a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-000-016

• A .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 34-year-old Devonte Duffy, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 24-000-025

• A Walther Uzi .22 caliber long rifle was recovered in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 30-year-old Delonte Antonio Clemons, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol. CCN: 24-000-033

• A CZ P-10C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Dayquane Bell, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-000-051

• A Springfield Armory XD-9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Anacostia Road, Southeast. CCN: 24-000-060

• A Beretta 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the intersection of Eighth Street and H Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Hugh Arindale Edwards, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Simple Assault, Destruction of Property, and Failure to Appear (OAG). CCN: 24-000-077

• A Springfield Armory XD40 .40 caliber handgun, a Sig Sauer P-365 9mm caliber handgun, a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun, a Smith & Wesson SD40VE .40 caliber handgun, a rifle, a Sig Sauer P-226 9mm caliber handgun, and a Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 4800 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 25-year-old Anthony Donnell Pickett, of Southeast, D.C., 23-year-old Brian Warren, Jr., of Northeast, D.C., 24-year-old Charles Reed, III, of Southeast, D.C., 26-year-old Nyasar Childs, of Southeast, D.C., 23-year-old Quion A. Laws, of Southeast, D.C., 21-year-old Sean McFadden, of Southeast, D.C., and 26-year-old Tyrie Workcuff, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Carrying a Rifle or Shotgun outside a Home or Business, National Firearms Act, Receiving Stolen Property, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-000-205

• A Ruger P-89 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of O Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 57-year-old Michael Ray Parks, of Northwest, D.C., for Felony Strangulation, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 24-000-300

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from D.C. streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. In an effort to incentivize community members to assist law enforcement, any tip information, to include anonymous tips, will be rewarded up to $2,500 for information that leads to the arrest of an individual and seizure of an illegal gun.

