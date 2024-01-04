Philippines, U.S. Partner in Maritime Cooperative Activity in South China Sea

The MCA is designed to support our longstanding partnership between the two militaries and further advance combined capabilities in the maritime domain.

During the two-day event, the allied forces will sail together and participate in enhanced planning and advanced maritime communication operations.

“Our strike group welcomes the opportunity to conduct maritime activities," said Rear Adm. Carlos Sardiello, CSG-1 commander. "Sailing and operating together demonstrates our commitment to improving our interoperability and information sharing with the Armed Forces of the Philippines, to enhance our ability to coordinate on maritime domain awareness and other shared security interests."

Participating ships include USS Carl Vinson, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59), Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers USS Kidd (DDG 100) and USS Sterett (DDG 104); Gregorio del Pilar-class offshore patrol vessels BRP Gregorio del Pilar (PS-15), BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS-16), and Tarlac-class landing platform dock BRP Davao del Sur (LD-602) of the PN.

The U.S. Navy regularly conducts exercises like these to strengthen ties among allied and partner nations. These exercises enhance combined readiness and capabilities in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The strike group departed San Diego on Oct. 12 for a scheduled deployment to the Western Pacific. Since entering the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, CSG-1 participated in the Multi-Large Deck Event and Annual Exercise 2023 in the Philippine Sea. These exercises provided opportunities to collaborate with allied forces such as the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, and JMSDF to further strengthen regional cooperative efforts.

CSG-1 is a multiplatform team of ships and aircraft, capable of carrying out a wide variety of missions around the globe from combat missions to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief response. CSG-1 is currently deployed to U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

For more news from CSG 1, visit http://www.dvidshub.net/unit/CSG1