Submit Release
News Search

There were 862 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 440,595 in the last 365 days.

European Council President Charles Michel questions Russian interest in peace talks

Russia has shown its “true intention” with its massive shelling of Ukraine during the New Year holidays, European Council President Charles Michel said on X (formerly Twitter) on 2 January.

“For anybody believing the rumours that Russia is genuinely interested in peace talks, the record number of drones fired in the last 24 hours at Ukraine shows the true intention of Moscow,” Charles Michel wrote on X. “The attacks are all the more cynical given that the increase in their intensity coincides with the new year’s holidays.” 

He added that “Ukraine’s spirit cannot be broken”. 

Replying to Charles Michel’s post, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the EU and the European Council President personally for their steadfast support for Ukraine. “European unity is stronger than Russian terror. We have already proven it many times and I am certain we will remain strong and united,” Zelenskyy said.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

European Council President Charles Michel questions Russian interest in peace talks

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more