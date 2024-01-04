European Council President Charles Michel questions Russian interest in peace talks

Russia has shown its “true intention” with its massive shelling of Ukraine during the New Year holidays, European Council President Charles Michel said on X (formerly Twitter) on 2 January.

“For anybody believing the rumours that Russia is genuinely interested in peace talks, the record number of drones fired in the last 24 hours at Ukraine shows the true intention of Moscow,” Charles Michel wrote on X. “The attacks are all the more cynical given that the increase in their intensity coincides with the new year’s holidays.”

He added that “Ukraine’s spirit cannot be broken”.

Replying to Charles Michel’s post, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the EU and the European Council President personally for their steadfast support for Ukraine. “European unity is stronger than Russian terror. We have already proven it many times and I am certain we will remain strong and united,” Zelenskyy said.

