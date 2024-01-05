Moldova: teachers from Cahul and Ungheni strengthen innovative learning skills with EU support 

In the first days of 2024, 90 teachers from the Moldovan cities of Cahul and Ungheni participated in a programme to strengthen innovative student-centred teaching and learning practices.

During the trainings, teachers learnt how to use artificial intelligence (AI) tools and to implement collaborative learning methods. They also received guidance on developing STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) projects that promote critical thinking, creativity and the practical application of knowledge.

The programme will also develop a course that will be available online for all teachers in Moldova.

The programme was launched by the Ministry of Education and Research of the Republic of Moldova as part of the ‘EU4Moldova: Focal Regions’ project, funded by the European Union and implemented by UNICEF Moldova and UNDP Moldova, in partnership with the Moldovan Association of ITC companies (ATIC).

