Adm. Kilby Assumes Role as Vice Chief of Naval Operations

Kilby most recently served as the deputy commander, U.S. Fleet Forces in Norfolk, Virginia. He is a native of Pound Ridge, New York, and a 1986 graduate of the United States Naval Academy. He has commanded at unit and strike group levels and is the recipient of the Vice Adm. James B. Stockdale Award for inspirational leadership.

“Adm. Kilby is an exceptional leader who is truly committed to our Sailors and meeting the needs of the Fleet,” said Franchetti. “His extensive operational experience combined with his deep requirements and force development expertise will help accelerate change across the force. I am thrilled to have him on board as we lead the Navy through this decisive decade, and I am grateful that he and his family continue to serve the Navy.”

Kilby was promoted to the rank of admiral prior to the assumption of office.

“I am honored and humbled to assume this position at such a critical time for our Navy and our nation,” said Kilby. “I am excited at the opportunity to support our CNO to ensure the Navy remains the most capable and powerful maritime force in the world.”

His biography and photo can be found here: https://www.navy.mil/Leadership/Flag-Officer-Biographies/BioDisplay/Article/2236251/admiral-james-kilby/