VIB accompanied the National Book Awards, contributing to the celebration of intellect and Vietnamese culture

VIETNAM, January 5 - HÀ NỘI — The sixth National Book Awards, organised by the Ministry of Information and Communications in coordination with the Central Propaganda Department, the Publishers Association of Vietnam, and Vietnam Television, with the accompanying of Vietnam International Bank (VIB), has celebrated 41 outstanding works across various fields.

To contribute to the dissemination of the values of knowledge and the cultural beauty of Việt Nam, VIB has been actively participating in and accompanying meaningful social and cultural activities.

Promoting reading culture and knowledge-building

The National Book Awards, an eagerly awaited annual event, serves as the foremost gathering for book enthusiasts, scientists, authors, translators and publishing entities. In its sixth edition in 2023, the awards honoured 41 works, including two A prizes, 10 B prizes, 11 C prizes, and 18 encouragement prizes.

These works, spanning politics, economics; social sciences and humanities; natural sciences and technology; culture, literature, and art; and children's literature, are characterised by creativity, humanity, serious scientific research, and high scientific, social and practical values.

Speaking at the award ceremony on December 29, 2023, Comrade Đỗ Văn Chiến, Secretary of the Central Party Committee, and Chair of the Central Committee of the Việt Nam Native Land Front, said: "Culture is the spiritual foundation of society, both a goal and an inherent strength, a crucial driving force for the country's development. Publishing, with its main product being books, plays a very important role in preserving, disseminating, and developing culture.

"Throughout the seasons, the National Book Awards have had a strong impact on the community, making significant contributions in terms of expertise and receiving high praise from the public. Honouring the authors, translators, and those involved in publishing is also a tribute to the culture of reading."

Regarding VIB's partnership with the National Book Awards, Hàn Ngọc Vũ, CEO of VIB, said: "The National Book Awards not only honour outstanding works but also serve as a powerful motivation for society to focus on reading culture, creating an environment that promotes creativity and learning.

"Sharing the perspective that reading culture is a vital bridge between knowledge and personal development, as well as societal development, we are proud to accompany the National Book Awards to honour knowledge and reading culture, contributing to the strong dissemination of a civilised, modern lifestyle and bringing sustainable value to the community."

Over 27 years of formation and development, alongside achievements in financial and banking services, VIB actively participates and invests seriously in numerous meaningful cultural and social programmes.

In addition to partnering with the National Book Awards, VIB is actively involved in programmes and activities that honour knowledge, creativity, and the cultural identity of the nation, contributing to the sustainable development of Vietnamese society.

Active engagement in nurturing innovation and creativity

VIB has actively participated in various programmes aimed at creating a conducive environment for applying knowledge outside the classroom and promoting innovation.

Most recently, VIB has continuously partnered with Vietnam Young Lions, one of the largest creative competitions in Communication and Marketing. This competition seeks to discover and honour talents under 30 years old, representing Việt Nam in two international arenas: Young Lions (Cannes Lions) and Young Spikes (Spikes Asia).

Encouraging creativity from VIB and other businesses will positively contribute to the development of the intellectual and cultural foundation, enhancing resources for the overall development of the country.

Collaborating to showcase VN's cultural beauty to the world

VIB has not only actively participated in initiatives honouring knowledge but also has collaborated with programmes and projects that showcase Vietnamese culture globally.

In 2023, the bank was the main sponsor for the Let’s Feast Vietnam programme (Hành trình kỳ thú) – a reality TV show on Việt Nam's culture, tourism, and cuisine broadcast on Netflix, the world's largest streaming platform. The programme has been well-received by more than 100 million viewers and is the first Vietnamese show to make it to the Top 10 trending list on Netflix.

At the Busan International Film Festival 2023, Let’s Feast Vietnam surpassed formidable competitors to win the Best Reality and Variety award. The success and popularity of the programme have significantly contributed to spreading the image and Vietnamese cultural beauty to the world.

Honouring knowledge and culture is an immensely important part of building a civilised society and a progressively affluent and developed nation. Through its active participation and support for various cultural and social programmes and projects, VIB has joined hands in popularising a civilised lifestyle, creating positive values for the community and the nation. — VNS