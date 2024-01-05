Submit Release
Governor Abbott Appoints Halman To Department Of Information Resources

TEXAS, January 5 - January 5, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Keith Halman to the Department of Information Resources for terms set to expire on February 1, 2025. The Board coordinates, monitors, and directs information resources management within state government.

Keith Halman of Lubbock is the associate vice chancellor and chief information officer (CIO) for the Texas Tech University System and serves as the interim CIO for Texas Tech University. Additionally, he serves on the board of the Lonestar Education and Research Network. Halman received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Information Systems and Master of Science in Business Administration in Management Information Systems from Texas Tech University.

